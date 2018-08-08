Class of 2020 offensive lineman Ben Barten has made a couple of visits to Iowa City this year since the Hawkeyes started recruiting him heavily back in the spring. The latest trip for the Barten family was on July 29th for the Hawkeye Tailgater, which gave them an even more in-depth look at the University of Iowa and its surroundings.

“I really like the coaches and Iowa City is really nice,” said the 6-foot-6, 245-pound Barten. “The tour of the academic building was amazing.”

For Barten and his family, that was the focal point on this trip, academics, as they continue to research Iowa after the Hawkeyes offered a full ride scholarship to the Wisconsin native in May.

“My focus in this process is to assist Ben in selecting a school that is the right academic fit,” said Denise Barten, Ben’s mom. “Iowa has a wonderful sports management program that I could see Ben doing well in. They definitely want to academically prepare their football players for success on and off the field.”

The visit also gave Barten a chance to catch up with the Iowa coaching staff, including offensive line coach Tim Polasek, who is the lead recruiter for the Class of 2020 prospect.

“Coach Polasek is a great guy who will tell you the truth,” Barten said. “I feel like he values everyone.”

“They are super excited about me and the feedback was all positive,” he continued.

During Barten’s recent visits to Iowa, which included a stop at their camp in June, he has gotten to know several other Hawkeye targets in the Class of 2020, including Logan Wilson, Aaron Witt, and Michael Lois, who were all in town on July 29th as well.

“Logan, Aaron, and Michael are awesome kids,” said Barten. “I have gotten really close with Michael and Logan.”

While it is still early in the recruiting process, Barten is getting more comfortable in Iowa City with each visit and continues to have the Hawkeyes high on his list.

“I think it’s a great place to be,” Barten said.

This fall, Barten plans to make a game day visit to Wisconsin, who has not yet offered, along with Iowa. Meanwhile, he is anxious to begin his junior year at Stratford High School as they look to build on their 8-3 season a year ago.

“It’s a team game,” said Barten. “We have had lots of kids make big improvement this year.”