Per an Iowa release, former Iowa City West prep and Belmont center Even Brauns has officially signed with the Iowa basketball program, joining former high school teammate, Patrick McCaffery. Iowa Athletics also confirms that Brauns will be on scholarship. Brauns entered the portal in March, and Go Iowa Awesome reported on his decision to be a Hawkeye, per a source close to the Bruins' basketball program.

Brauns is a 6'9", 240-pound center who spent the last three seasons with the Bruins. Last season -- his first as a starter -- he averaged 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 21.2 minutes per game. Brauns shot 58.3 percent from the floor and 68.9 percent from the free-throw line. He has two years of eligibility remaining, per the University of Iowa. Brauns is the second transfer big to join the Iowa program this offseason, as the Hawkeyes added Valparaiso center Ben Krikke to the roster as well. Along with Brauns and Krikke, Iowa will have Riley Mulvey and incoming freshmen Owen Freeman and Ladji Dembele competing for frontcourt minutes.