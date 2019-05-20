Heading into the Rivals Camp Series stop in St. Louis, Harrison Bey-Buie was feeling like he had something to prove.

The Moline High School running back had a terrific junior year, rushing for 1,386 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Maroons. He also showed the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield with seven receptions for 123 yards and another touchdown.

On Sunday, he was competing against some of the best players in the Midwest looking for an opportunity to impress and raise his recruiting stock.

“I feel like I can compete with some of the best in the Midwest at this camp,” he said on Sunday prior to the start of the camp. “I feel like I am really underrated, an underdog, and I want to go out and prove myself.”

He did just that on Sunday with a strong performance during the drill portion of the camp and he also caught the ball well out of the backfield in one on one situations against some very good linebackers at the camp.

June will be a big month for camps for Bey-Buie. He was an unofficial visitor for Iowa’s home opener last year and the Hawkeyes remain in contact with him. He plans on camping at Iowa next month and will also be attending a huge showcase camp at Lindenwood University in St. Louis, which will feature college coaches from all over the Midwest.

“The coaches keep telling me to just keep working and that’s what I plan on doing at the camps,” he said.

In addition to hearing from Iowa, he has also been in touch with the coaches from Iowa State and several FBS level programs. Currently, he holds offers from Eastern Illinois and Minnesota State.

His hope is after strong showings at camps in June, that offer list will continue to grow.