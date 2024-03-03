The 2023-24 Big Ten regular season is finished, which means that it's time for the 2024 Big Ten Tournament. #2 Ohio State clinched the Big Ten regular season championship -- and the 1-seed in the Big Ten Tournament -- earlier this week. #6 Iowa's 93-83 win over Ohio State earlier today allowed the Hawkeyes to lock up the 2-seed in the tournament. Iowa and #14 Indiana (the 3-seed) split the season series (both teams won at home) and finished with matching 15-3 conference records. The Hawkeyes won the tiebreaker over the Hoosiers because of a superior record against the Big Ten champion Buckeyes; Iowa went 1-1 against OSU this season, while Indiana lost its only game against Ohio State. As the 2-seed, Iowa gets a double-bye in the tournament and will not play until Friday. The Hawkeyes will face the winner of Thursday's 7-10 game. 7-seed Penn State (18-11 overall, 9-9 Big Ten) will face 10-seed Wisconsin (13-15 overall, 6-12 Big Ten) at 5:30 PM CT on Thursday, March 7. Iowa will face the winner of PSU-Wisconsin at 5:30 PM CT on Friday, March 8. BTN will televise the game.

Advertisement

Iowa went 3-0 against the Nittany Lions and Badgers this season. Iowa blitzed Penn State 111-93 in the teams' only meeting this season, in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. You might recall that as the game where Hannah Stuelke went supernova and set a new Carver-Hawkeye Arena scoring record (for one week) with 47 points. Stuelke was absolutely electric in the game, finishing 17-of-20 from the field. Caitlin Clark added 27 points and 15 assists, while Kate Martin had 16 points and 16 rebounds. READ MORE: #2 Iowa 111, Penn State 93: Hannah Stuelke Goes Supernova Iowa swept the season series against Wisconsin this year and have won 29 games in a row over the Badgers. Wisconsin last beat Iowa in 2007. #4 Iowa blasted Wisconsin 87-65 in the first meeting in Madison, as the Hawkeyes went 6-of-8 from behind the arc in the second half to blow the game open. Clark finished with 28 points, Stuelke added 21, and Sydney Affolter had 7 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists off the bench. READ MORE: #4 Iowa 87, Wisconsin 65: Caitlin Clark is Kohl-Blooded The second meeting between Iowa and Wisconsin was even more of a rout, with #2 Iowa torching Wisconsin, 96-50. Iowa used a big second quarter to take control of the game, then outscored Wisconsin 50-20 (!) in the second half to turn the game into a blowout. Wisconsin shot just 32% in the game and only 20% from 3-point range. Iowa had 25 assists on 29 made field goals and went 15-of-37 from behind the arc. Clark scored 32, Martin had 16, and Affolter added 12 for the Hawkeyes. READ MORE: #2 Iowa 96, Wisconsin 50