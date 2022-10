There's plenty of excitement surrounding the arrival of Dasonte Bowen. The talented point guard from the east coast brings a strong skill set to the table for the Hawkeyes including his ability to get to and finish around the rim. One area he has worked on very hard is his outside shooting, including making at least 500 shots every day during the summer.



Bowen discuss his skill set and what he can do for Iowa this year, adjusting to playing basketball at this level, how practice has gone for him so far, and much more.