HawkeyeReport - Brandon Smith declares for NFL Draft

Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith has declared for the NFL Draft and will not be playing for the Hawkeyes against Missouri in the Music City Bowl on December 30.

A four-year contributor for the Hawkeyes, Smith started 27 games in his collegiate career including all eight this season, as he caught 23 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

For his career, Smith finished with 91 catches for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns at Iowa.

Releasing a statement on social media, Smith said thank you to all of his supporters and penned the following letter.

Hawkeye Nation,

My four seasons as a Hawkeye are hard to describe. I have so much appreciation for my teammates, coaches, athletic staff and the incredible fans, it's difficult to put into words. Iowa City is just an incredible place and the energy at Kinnick Stadium will always be with me. I will be forever grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way.

Coach Ferentz and the entire staff, thank you for guiding me both on and off the field. Coach Bell, you have been one of my greatest mentors, thank you for believing in me and all of your continued guidance.

2020 has been a difficult year for so many and I would not have gotten through it without my brothers on the field. We are more than teammates, we are family.

Thank you Hawkeye Nation for everything. I promise to make you all proud as I continue my career in the NFL.