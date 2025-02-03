BREAKING: Owen Freeman to Miss Rest of the Season

Freeman will miss the remainder of the season. (Photo by © Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images)

Per Iowa Athletics, sophomore center Owen Freeman will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season following surgery on his right index finger. The Moline, Illinois product was averaging 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over 26.4 minutes per game for the Hawkeyes this season. “After discussions with Owen, his family and our medical staff, surgery is the best course of treatment in terms of proper healing and rehabilitation,” Fran McCaffery said in a release. “We expect Owen to make a full recovery. He has the full support of his teammates and coaches during this entire process.”

In what has largely been a disappointing season for the Iowa men, the loss of Freeman is the latest blow. After starting the season 12-4, the Hawkeyes have lost four of their last five, with defeats by ten or more points in three of those losses. In early January, Iowa lost by 31 on the road to Wisconsin. While dealing with a myriad of injuries throughout the season, the Hawkeyes have ridden the roller coaster of wins and losses from the beginning of the year. Losing Freeman -- the anchor and rim protector for the Hawkeye defense and rebounding efforts -- will be a big blow to Iowa's efforts to right the ship going forward in Big Ten play. Sitting at 4-6 in the Big Ten and 12th in conference standings, Iowa's recent skid has put them in a tough position. With just ten games to go in the regular season, the hopes of being one of the 15 teams to earn a spot in the Big Ten Tournament appear to be dwindling for the Hawkeyes, especially after losing Freeman.