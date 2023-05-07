First pitch strikes have emerged as a recurring problem for Brody Brecht , Iowa 's start sophomore pitcher, in recent appearances. Those same first pitch issues popped up again in his two appearances on the mound this week, a relief appearance against Illinois State (a 7-4 Iowa victory) and a start against Ohio State (a 16-9 Iowa win). Brecht faced 19 batters across those two outings -- and only two of those hitters swung at the first strike they were thrown.

Last week, a big theme of Brecht’s start against Penn State was that the Nittany Lion hitters weren’t swinging until Brecht showed them he could throw strikes. Brecht drew just four swings in his 34 pitches that game.

Illinois State and Ohio State both followed that same approach against Brecht this week. All three Illinois State batters Brecht faced took a strike before they swung. Only two of the 13 batters Brecht threw a strike to against Ohio State swung at the first strike.

The big difference between Brecht’s two outings this week—aside from length—was his success at getting a first strike. Against Illinois State, he threw a first pitch strike to 2 of the 3 batters he faced. Against Ohio State, he only threw first pitch strikes to 6 of 16 batters.

The results from those at bats continues to show just how important the first pitch is to Brecht.

Results from first-pitch strike plate appearances: 2-8, strikeout, double play, single, double

Results from first-pitch ball plate appearances: 1-5, strikeout, double, 4 walks, 2 hit by pitches

When Brecht started a plate appearance with a strike, he allowed a baserunner 25% of the time. When he started with a ball, it was 63.6%.

But even those numbers don’t tell the full story. On the double that came on a first-pitch strike plate appearance, the ball was hit slowly down the line, but hit the back of the base. It then squirted beyond the third baseman and into the outfield. Had it not hit the bag, it likely would have been an infield single.

The single on a first-pitch strike came on another slowly hit ball where shortstop Michael Seegers chose to throw to third to try cut down a runner on base. If Seegers had thrown to first instead, he might’ve had a play and another out.

Those two unfortunate hits were the only damage against Brecht when he got a first pitch strike.

Given his ongoing control issues, opponents seem likely to continue to take pitches against Brecht until they see a strike for the foreseeable future.

If Brecht realizes the hitters won’t be swinging, though, getting that first strike could become easier. At this point, there is no need to try to hit a corner with that first pitch. If the hitters aren’t swinging, Brecht could instead try to get more of the plate to ensure the pitch is a strike. Even if a hitter tries to ambush him, his stuff is good enough that it’s hard to barrel even if he leaves it over the middle.