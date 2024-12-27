Brendan Sullivan Back and Healthy, Ready to Start Again

Sullivan goes through warmup drills at Iowa's practice. (Photo by Eliot Clough)

Iowa quarterback Brendan Sullivan hasn't seen the field since the Hawkeyes' 20-17 loss to UCLA on November 8 in Pasadena. After sustaining a left ankle sprain against the Bruins, he spent the ensuing weeks sidelined, watching fourth-string walk-on Jackson Stratton lead the offense to victories over Maryland and Nebraska. After a strenuous rehab, the Northwestern transfer is back under center for the Hawkeyes and set to take the starting QB reps against No. 19 Missouri in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Monday (1:30 PM CT, ESPN.) "It feels great to be back," Sullivan said at Iowa's Friday media availability. "Playing with the team and everything, you know, I love these guys. So to get to go do one more with this group, it's going to be fun."

Sullivan was not only knocked out of the game against UCLA, but he struggled to lead the Hawkeye offense to success beyond their first drive. He finished 6-of-9 for 157 yards and two interceptions through the air and had nine carries for ten yards. He also gave up a fumble to the Bruin defense. "It wasn't fun. Obviously, a poor performance on my end, and didn't help getting hit a lot too, which is partially my fault as well," he said. "[That was] definitely a game I've learned tremendously from watching the film and will continue to grow through." He took one key takeaway from the loss and the on-field difficulties against the Bruins. "[I learned to] just not let things spiral. I think a big thing with me is just I get too hard on myself," he said. "One bad play leads to another, which is not good at our position. And so, just seeing all that on film and kind of recognizing it in the moment. I need to mentally kind of reset and get to the next play."

Sullivan runs the offense during bowl prep practice. (Photo by Eliot Clough)

And here he is, six weeks later, set to take over the starting quarterback spot once again. Despite getting back on the field and taking over as QB1, Sullivan knows his position isn't locked down going into next season. With Iowa's recent activity in the portal -- namely going after Beau Pribula -- the status of the QB rotation going into the spring is a question mark. Sullivan knows this game will be very important for him in the race for the starting position next fall. "It's obviously something that's in the back of your mind, but at the end of the day, I just want to go play football, have fun playing it, and do what I want to do for this team, and that's to win the bowl game," he said. "We're playing against a really good SEC opponent, a ranked team that's had a hell of a season. So we're kind of just preparing for that as a team."

While focusing on the task at hand, Sullivan has had ongoing conversations with offensive coordinator Tim Lester about the future of the quarterback position at Iowa. "Coach Lester has been super transparent," Sullivan said. "It's the name of the game these days. You've got to compete. If you're scared of competing, then you shouldn't be playing the game. So I'm here, staying, playing for Iowa, and I'm going to continue to compete to the best of my abilities."

While looking in the portal, Lester has also emphasized working with his current QB1. "We're just competing and continuing to get better," Sullivan said. "Conversations with him are more just about what I can do to get better progression-wise, footwork-wise, just the whole nine yards."

Though Sullivan and Stratton are the only two available quarterbacks on the roster for the bowl game, the Hawkeyes have added two more passers over the last week for Sullivan to grow and compete with -- Auburn transfer Hank Brown and freshman Jimmy Sullivan (no relation). The new additions have afforded Iowa's starter the chance to get back to the basics of Lester's offense through bowl prep. "It's always fun when we get a new quarterback in the room because you kind of reinstall the offense, and it's always good for us to get a refresher and everything," Sullivan said. "We've gone through all the individual stuff at practice. It's been really good just to be able to have more quarterbacks in there so you get a little more of a break [in practice], too. It's been good." Brown -- who was told he would have just as much of an opportunity as Sullivan to start next season -- and Jimmy Sullivan are already impressing the incumbent QB1. "[I've been] completely impressed with both of them," Sullivan said. "The way they're picking up the offense and already running it during the devo periods is really cool, and watching them just grow. Both are really good dudes, and we're super happy to have them. Great additions to the Iowa QB room."