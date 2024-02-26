Brock Harding Remains Vocal Leader Through Youth and Limited Minutes
Just last week, we heard Fran McCaffery praise the leadership he's seen from his team this season, even through the ups and the downs. Particularly from upperclassmen Payton Sandfort, Tony Perkins and Patrick McCaffery -- all names Hawkeyes basketball fans would've expected going into the 2023-2024 season.
During Monday's media availability, McCaffery brought up another name, unprompted. Freshman point guard, Brock Harding.
"You could see that [leadership] ability in Brock [when he was in high school]," McCaffery said. "He's very vocal. He's not afraid to lead. He's only a freshman, but he'll tell everybody where to go and what to do. He's a very confident guy, and I like that about him."
Coming to Iowa City, Harding understood that he may be called upon to fill that role, even in his initial year with the program.
"It's just kind of something I've always had," he said on Monday afternoon. "Growing up I was a point guard and shortstop in baseball, so I've always been in the positions where you have to lead. Point guard has got to be the most vocal guy on the court, so I've had that in me."
Harding said Iowa's staff told him early this season that there's no age requirement on leadership. "If you're a leader, it's inside of you," he said. "They really have pushed me to use it early on, and I've gotten more comfortable with it as the season has gone along."
He's also fully aware of the his unique situation -- being called upon to lead as a true freshman.
"The older guys, a lot of them weren't leaders last year," Harding said. "They had to step into the role this year, and they realize how hard I work, how much love I have for the game, how much I want to win and how much of a competitor I am."
"They really want me to show that and use it, because it's one of the things that make me who I am," Harding said. "Guys like Payton, Tony and Patrick have really pushed me to say what I think. They ask me about my thoughts on things. It's been nice to have them behind me."
It's not just Harding's age that makes his leadership position rare — it's also coming while he’s averaging just 3.2 points and 2.5 assists over 10 minutes per game for the season; that court time drops to just eight minutes per game in Big Ten play, hitting double-digit minutes in only two of the last ten contests.
"I think it's something I've had to get better at over the course of the season," Harding said. "I've been used to playing the whole game and not really coming out. Now, we have an old team, and probably the best guard in the league in Tony Perkins."
Though Harding's gameday workload has changed with the step up to college, his leadership style remains consistent.
"I'm just trying to be vocal, whether that's on the court or on the bench, either way," Harding said. "Something I've always subscribed to is 'TTG: Train To Go'. That's always just been my mindset whenever I'm asked to step up. I'm just always trying to stay ready and locked into the game."
Harding's self-confidence as an athlete and leader doesn't waver, even in sports he hasn't touched in years. After referencing his days as a shortstop, we got a glimpse in to his youth baseball career that came to an end in eighth grade.
Harding — with an almost sincere level belief -- said he’s convinced he could handle Hawkeyes ace pitcher Brody Brecht at the plate.
"I don't think he'd want to see me up there," Harding said with a smile. "He wouldn't want to pitch against me."
Then he offered up a current MLB player comparison. Well, two of them.
"Dansby Swanson mixed with Ronald Acuña Jr. at the plate," Harding said. For reference, Swanson and Acuña combined for 63 home runs last season, and Acuña stole 73 bases.
"Yeah, they're like my stats back in the day," Harding laughed.
That confidence, whether in his main sport or not, has a chance to take Harding far in his career at Iowa. His head coach is one of his biggest believers.
"There are few players that are as good as [Harding] is with the ball in his hands," McCaffery said before the season. "He just makes plays for people, consistently. And he keeps the aggressiveness that we want offensively all the time. He keeps coming at you, and he keeps attacking you. His decision-making is really good."