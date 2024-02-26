Just last week, we heard Fran McCaffery praise the leadership he's seen from his team this season, even through the ups and the downs. Particularly from upperclassmen Payton Sandfort, Tony Perkins and Patrick McCaffery -- all names Hawkeyes basketball fans would've expected going into the 2023-2024 season. During Monday's media availability, McCaffery brought up another name, unprompted. Freshman point guard, Brock Harding. "You could see that [leadership] ability in Brock [when he was in high school]," McCaffery said. "He's very vocal. He's not afraid to lead. He's only a freshman, but he'll tell everybody where to go and what to do. He's a very confident guy, and I like that about him."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ccm9jayBIYXJkaW5nIGlzIHBsYXlpbmcgaGltc2VsZiBpbnRvIGEg bGFyZ2VyIHJvbGUgYXMgbW9yZSBnYW1lcyBnbyBieSB0aGlzIHNlYXNvbi4g PGJyPjxicj5NYWtlcyB0aGUgb2ZmZW5zZSBnbyBhdCBQRywgYW5kIG1ha2Vz IHVwIGZvciBoaXMgbGFjayBvZiBzaXplIG9uIGRlZmVuc2Ugd2l0aCBlbmVy Z3kgYW5kIGVmZm9ydC48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbGlvdCBDbG91Z2ggKEBFbGlv dENsb3VnaCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FbGlvdENs b3VnaC9zdGF0dXMvMTczNzY1NjAwNDIxOTY4Njk2OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

Coming to Iowa City, Harding understood that he may be called upon to fill that role, even in his initial year with the program. "It's just kind of something I've always had," he said on Monday afternoon. "Growing up I was a point guard and shortstop in baseball, so I've always been in the positions where you have to lead. Point guard has got to be the most vocal guy on the court, so I've had that in me." Harding said Iowa's staff told him early this season that there's no age requirement on leadership. "If you're a leader, it's inside of you," he said. "They really have pushed me to use it early on, and I've gotten more comfortable with it as the season has gone along." He's also fully aware of the his unique situation -- being called upon to lead as a true freshman. "The older guys, a lot of them weren't leaders last year," Harding said. "They had to step into the role this year, and they realize how hard I work, how much love I have for the game, how much I want to win and how much of a competitor I am." "They really want me to show that and use it, because it's one of the things that make me who I am," Harding said. "Guys like Payton, Tony and Patrick have really pushed me to say what I think. They ask me about my thoughts on things. It's been nice to have them behind me."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5oYXdrcyBhcmUgaG908J+YnSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v b3hnSWtTMDFiNSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL294Z0lrUzAxYjU8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgYnJvY2sgaGFyZGluZyAoQGhhcmRpbmdicm9jazIpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFyZGluZ2Jyb2NrMi9zdGF0dXMv MTc2MDM4NzQ4NDIwOTI5OTUzMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJy dWFyeSAyMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

It's not just Harding's age that makes his leadership position rare — it's also coming while he’s averaging just 3.2 points and 2.5 assists over 10 minutes per game for the season; that court time drops to just eight minutes per game in Big Ten play, hitting double-digit minutes in only two of the last ten contests. "I think it's something I've had to get better at over the course of the season," Harding said. "I've been used to playing the whole game and not really coming out. Now, we have an old team, and probably the best guard in the league in Tony Perkins." Though Harding's gameday workload has changed with the step up to college, his leadership style remains consistent. "I'm just trying to be vocal, whether that's on the court or on the bench, either way," Harding said. "Something I've always subscribed to is 'TTG: Train To Go'. That's always just been my mindset whenever I'm asked to step up. I'm just always trying to stay ready and locked into the game."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ccm9jayBIYXJkaW5nIG1hZGUgaXQgbG9vayBlYXN5LiDwn6StPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXJkaW5nYnJvY2syP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBoYXJkaW5nYnJvY2syPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YUhvb3BzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBJb3dhSG9vcHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9B V3pxV2JBc2xnIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQVd6cVdiQXNsZzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAQjFHTUJC YWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR01CQmFsbC9z dGF0dXMvMTc1ODk0NTIwMjcyNTY5OTYxMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Harding's self-confidence as an athlete and leader doesn't waver, even in sports he hasn't touched in years. After referencing his days as a shortstop, we got a glimpse in to his youth baseball career that came to an end in eighth grade. Harding — with an almost sincere level belief -- said he’s convinced he could handle Hawkeyes ace pitcher Brody Brecht at the plate. "I don't think he'd want to see me up there," Harding said with a smile. "He wouldn't want to pitch against me." Then he offered up a current MLB player comparison. Well, two of them. "Dansby Swanson mixed with Ronald Acuña Jr. at the plate," Harding said. For reference, Swanson and Acuña combined for 63 home runs last season, and Acuña stole 73 bases. "Yeah, they're like my stats back in the day," Harding laughed.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ccm9jayBIYXJkaW5nIHVzZWQgdG8gcGxheSBiYXNlYmFsbCBiZWZv cmUgZGVjaWRpbmcgdG8gZnVsbHkgZm9jdXMgb24gYmFza2V0YmFsbCBpbiA4 dGggZ3JhZGUuPGJyPjxicj5Bc2tlZCBhYm91dCBoaXMgcGxheWVyIGNvbXAs IEhhcmRpbmcgc2FpZCBoZSBwbGF5ZWQgbGlrZSDigJxhIGNvbWJpbmF0aW9u IG9mIERhbnNieSBTd2Fuc29uICZhbXA7IFJvbmFsZCBBY3VuYSBKcuKAnTxi cj48YnI+SSBkb27igJl0IHdhdGNoIGJhc2ViYWxsLCBidXQgYXBwYXJlbnRs eSB0aGF0IG1lYW5zIEhhcmRpbmcg4oCcd2FzIGEgdGFuay7igJ0g8J+YgiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vN1hZS1lDVkVNWSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tLzdYWUtZQ1ZFTVk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdoIChA RWxpb3RDbG91Z2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxp b3RDbG91Z2gvc3RhdHVzLzE3NjIyMjM4NzQ0OTcwMDM4OTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=