Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CYWNrIG9uIHRoZSBidWJibGU/PGJyPjxicj5BIGh1Z2Ugd2luIGZv ciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSW93YT9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0lvd2E8L2E+JiMz OTtzIE5DQUEgVG91cm5hbWVudCBob3BlcyB0b25pZ2h0IGluIEVhc3QgTGFu c2luZywgYW5kIHRoZXkgZ290IGl0IGRvbmUgd2l0aG91dCB0aGUgbmluZS10 aW1lIEIxRyBGcmVzaG1hbiBvZiB0aGUgV2Vlay4gPGJyPjxicj5USFJFRSBU QUtFQVdBWVM6PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0QxcFB3dGIydnkiPmh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9EMXBQd3RiMnZ5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVsaW90IENs b3VnaCAoQEVsaW90Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0VsaW90Q2xvdWdoL3N0YXR1cy8xNzYwMTQwNjE4MjU1MjI5MzU0P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIxLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

You could argue that the epitome of this team's resilience is Ben Krikke's performance against the Spartans earlier this week. The 6'9" forward from Alberta, Canada has received his fair share of criticism in his lone season as a Hawkeye. Some of that criticism has certainly been fair, too. Prior to Tuesday, the Valparaiso transfer had gone 11 straight games with five or fewer rebounds, and he isn't exactly known for his defensive prowess. Against Michigan State, he grabbed 14 boards in 38 minutes and was heavily relied on defensively, given Owen Freeman and Ladji Dembele's early foul trouble that left them on the bench for large periods of the contest. "I've been challenging Ben since the last Maryland game and he has been outstanding," McCaffery said following the win. "He had to play a lot of the five spot because of foul trouble. The kid just kept fighting." "The [rebounds] he didn't get he was in there fighting. He was mixing it up. [Michigan State] is a team that prides themselves on offensive rebounding. ... You've got to get that first miss when you can. Boy, did he do a good job of that." McCaffery shared more on that challenge Friday afternoon. "Ben is an awesome young guy," he said. "He's incredibly competitive and very talented. When I challenge somebody I don't ever challenge them to do what they can't do -- I challenge them knowing what they can do and what they're capable of. I told him we needed more from him and he responded. That's exactly what I expected to happen because of who he is."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GSU5BTDogSW93YSA3OCwgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgNzE8YnI+PGJy PlBhLiBTYW5kZm9ydDogMjIgcHRzLCA2IHJlYjxicj5Lcmlra2U6IDE4IHB0 cywgMTQgcmViPGJyPk1jQ2FmZmVyeTogMTQgcHRzLCA0IHJlYjxicj5QZXJr aW5zOiA4IHB0cywgNSByZWIsIDUgYXN0PGJyPkZyZWVtYW46IDggcHRzLCAy IHJlYiwgMiBhc3Q8YnI+PGJyPklvd2Egd2FzIDAtNyBhZ2FpbnN0IFF1YWQg MSB0ZWFtcyBiZWZvcmUgYmVhdGluZyBXaXNjb25zaW4uIFRoZXkmIzM5O3Zl IG5vdyB3b24gYmFjay10by1iYWNrIFF1YWQgMSBnYW1lcy48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBFbGlvdCBDbG91Z2ggKEBFbGlvdENsb3VnaCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FbGlvdENsb3VnaC9zdGF0dXMvMTc2MDEyMTQ1MjUy MTUxNzQ5ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyMSwgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

McCaffery's record at this time of year is another telling piece of why this year's team has had so much success late in the season -- and why they still have a shot to make to the NCAA Tournament despite their early season struggles. Following the victory over MSU, McCaffery's record in February is 33-14 over the past six seasons -- a .702 win percentage in Big Ten play. "There are a lot of factors there," he said of the winning mark. "It starts with the character of the group that you have. Those teams -- we could go through the rosters -- those teams have had really good people." "The other thing is, it has to do with your strength coach, me and my staff -- how hard we push. We need to understand that we got back at 3 am from Maryland and we had Wisconsin in two days. We're not going to have a three-hour practice. ... Our staff and our players know what's important and how hard to push. You have to stay healthy, you need your guys."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GcmFuIE1jQ2FmZmVyeSByZWNlaXZlcyBhIHN0YW5kaW5nIG92YXRp b24gYXQgQ2FydmVyLUhhd2tleWUgQXJlbmEgZm9yIGJlY29taW5nIHRoZSBh bGwtdGltZSB3aW5uaW5nZXN0IGNvYWNoIGluIElvd2EgaGlzdG9yeS4gSG9u b3JlZCBwcmlvciB0byB0aGUgSGF3a2V5ZXPigJkgbWF0Y2h1cCB3aXRoIFB1 cmR1ZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vR1BPNlE1d0RVNyI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dQTzZRNXdEVTc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xv dWdoIChARWxpb3RDbG91Z2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vRWxpb3RDbG91Z2gvc3RhdHVzLzE3NDg3ODM2NDQyMzgzMTU5Mjk/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==