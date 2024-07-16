Cade McNamara Reflects with Gratitude, Excitement for Future
IOWA CITY -- Just over ten months ago, Cade McNamara suffered the second ACL tear of his college football career, ending his first season with Iowa just four-and-a-quarter games into the year. After what felt like another unending rehab process, McNamara is once again full-go and participating without any restrictions.
With a ear-to-ear grin on his face, McNamara shared with the media what it's been like to be back on the gridiron and work with his teammates in Iowa City.
"This is my first time since I've been at Iowa that I've been able to participate in every training phase, activity and drill," he said, "So far, I'm a little bit more sore than I'm used to, but my body's handled it very well. I'm 100%, and I have been for at least a month now."
The work to return from an ACL injury is a long rigorous process. McNamara knows that better than most.
"The most difficult part was psychological," he said. "I was battling with myself, maybe 'Why has this happened again?' or 'What led to this injury?'"
One could sense the emotion in McNamara's voice reflecting on that time, even double-digit months removed from the injury. It showed most when he referenced standing on the sidelines last year.
"It's tough -- as a competitor and as the quarterback, you're well aware of what kind of impact you can have on a team," he said. "Just sitting on the sidelines, there's nothing you can do about it. At some point, as a leader you have to go out there and lead. It was tough for all kinds of reasons. Of course I wanted to be out there with my boys."
Part of doing something about it was changing how he viewed the injury -- even now.
"I've had a lot of spiritual growth in the last few months, and it's given me a new perspective on life," he said. "To be honest, I'm very thankful for what has transpired over the last few months."
For McNamara, his gratitude is rooted in the people that have surrounded him during the recovery process, more than anything to do with football.
"I've had a lot of new people enter my life," he said. "Your phone goes pretty dead when you're injured. The people that are still in your corner -- those are the people you know you can trust. For me, that group has grown for me, even in a time of struggle. I have a lot of gratitude towards the people that have helped me get through this. Also, my relationship with God and just leaning on him. It's been quite the journey."
Through the recovery process, he attempted to put on some weight to diminish the likelihood of re-injuring his ACL.
"We worked on building some lean muscle mass," he said. "I've been trying to make my muscle as dense as I possibly can. I'm sitting between 205 and 210. Last year I went into the season at 198 or 199. So, I'm going to be heavier this year. I definitely do feel more sturdy in my upper body and my legs as well."
Moving forward with a healthy body and throwing motion is made that much easier by the fact that he was able to throw the ball during this recovery process, unlike when he tore the ligament two years ago.
"I feel like I'm a lot farther ahead with where my arm and accuracy is at," he said. "I've been able to work with my quarterback coach, Coach (Tim) Lester and the receivers. I've changed some things mechanically -- becoming more rotational, using the ground and using the muscles I've been able to develop through the rehab process. My strength overall has gone up a lot."
He also began to cultivate that relationship with his new position coach and offensive coordinator, Lester. They hit it off from the jump.
"He's just such a good dude," McNamara smiled. "Sometimes I've got to check the clock before I walk into his office because I might walk out three hours later."
Lester's open mindedness has been a breath of fresh air to the former Michigan starter.
"I can tell he really cares about the players, our perspective on the offense and how we think we can make it better," McNamara said. "Whether it's changing a route depth or adding a completely new concept. That part of our offense is really cool -- we're starting from scratch. Nothing is the same. Using all of our experience and perspectives is great, and Coach Lester has been nothing but open and honest with us."
Lester hasn't been afraid to give his new players a push forward, either.
"He's forcing everyone to learn as much as we possibly can in this short amount of time," McNamara said. "That way, when it comes time for the season, we can fine-tune some things and make things more game-specific."
With McNamara's injury history in mind, the Iowa staff brought in former Northwestern starter, Brendan Sullivan in via the portal this offseason. McNamara appears to see himself as the starter, whether or not the QB he affectionately refers to as 'Sully' had joined the room or not.
"We got down to like two quarterbacks in our QB room, so they had to add someone eventually," McNamara laughed. "At some point, there has to be depth. Even in the NFL they have more than two guys. Anywhere we need depth, and any level of competition is good."
McNamara recognizes the value Sullivan has brought to the program in a short time, too.
"So far, Sully has been a really good dude," McNamara said. "When I say 'Hey, let's go throw,' or something, he's always there. He seems very committed, and I think a lot of guys appreciate that."
Competition or not, McNamara's confidence in himself has never wavered, whether it was through two ACL tears, transferring to a rival program, learning from a third different offensive coordinator in three years, or anything else.
"Whether we go out there in 7-on-7 or we do any kind of level of team work, I prove to myself and my teammates that every time I grab a football that I've still got it," he said. "I know that deep down in me, and that's not going to leave."