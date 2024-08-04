Several Iowa baseball players were selected during the 2024 MLB Draft last month, including star pitcher Brody Brecht, who was taken by the Colorado Rockies with the 38th pick in the supplemental picks after the first round. Iowa pitcher Cade Obermuller was one of the Hawkeyes who heard his name called during the draft, but he won't be heading to his new minor league club, unlike his other Hawkeye teammates who were selected by MLB teams. As reported by Tommy Lang at 1630 KCJJ, Obermuller did not agree to contract terms with the the Texas Rangers before the deadline for draft picks to sign. The Rangers selected Obermuller in the 19th round of this year's draft. Teams had until last Thursday to come to terms with their draft picks.

Obermuller, an Iowa City native who was a standout prep pitcher for City High, has not formally announced a decision to return to Iowa at this time, but he is eligible to return to Iowa City as a result of his decision not to sign the contract offer from the Rangers. Our sources indicate that he will indeed return to Iowa for the 2025 season. The impetus for Obermuller to return would be to have a strong senior season in 2025 and improve his stock in next summer's MLB Draft. His return would be a tremendous boost to the Iowa program. Two of Iowa's primary starters, Brecht and RHP Marcus Morgan, were drafted last month and signed deals with their new teams, meaning that the Hawkeyes were already looking at replacing two-thirds of their top weekend pitching options next season. Potential impact newcomer Joey Oakie, a blue-chip incoming freshman pitching prospect, was drafted by the Cleveland Guardians in the third round with the 84th overall pick, further reducing Iowa's front line pitching options next fall.

