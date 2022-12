Waukee Northwest OL/DL Cael Winter has made his college decision. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Winter is going to join the Iowa Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on in 2023.

Winter chose the opportunity at Iowa over Division II scholarship offers from Winona State and Pittsburg State.

An accomplished wrestler and thrower in track, Winter finished his senior year of football with 21 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks for Waukee Northwest.