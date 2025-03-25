WATCH: Ben McCollum Introductory Press Conference

Watch new Iowa head coach Ben McCollum's introductory press conference.
On Tuesday, Hawkeye Beacon was informed that transfer portal point guard out of DePaul, Conor Enright is working to
Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz discusses the hire of Ben McCollum, the search process, NIL, and more.
Iowa track, baseball and softball all had big weekends, while Iowa gymnastics earned a postseason berth.
Drake guard Bennett Stirtz is expected to transfer to Iowa, according to multiple reports.
