Published Mar 25, 2025
Portal Guard, Conor Enright Planning to Visit Iowa
Eliot Clough
Hawkeye Beacon can confirm that junior transfer portal point guard out of DePaul, Conor Enright is working to schedule a visit to Iowa. Enright previously played at Drake during his freshman and sophomore campaigns.

Enright is the first reported transfer portal official visitor in the Ben McCollum era in Iowa City.

Stay tuned in with Hawkeye Beacon as we cover McCollum's search to fill out his staff, adds players via the portal and the high school ranks and works with the athletic department to grow the program.

