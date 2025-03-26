Iowa Football Releases New Depth Chart For Spring 2025

(Photo by © Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Spring football practices start today for Iowa, and with spring practice comes a brand-new depth chart. That said, like most spring depth charts, caveats apply -- the biggest one being that aside from Auburn transfer QB Hank Brown, no players that Iowa added from the winter transfer portal are listed on this depth chart. So Mark Gronowski, Sam Phillips, Jonah Pace, and Bryce Hawthorne aren't listed on this depth chart. There's nothing to read into that; they simply haven't gone through any official practices as a Hawkeye yet. I would expect to see several of them on the next depth chart that we see, perhaps at the end of spring practice. (Though maybe not Gronowski, who will miss all of spring practice will rehabbing his shoulder injury.) Here's the full depth chart on offense (which is also available here on Hawkeye Beacon):

And the full depth chart on defense: