Iowa Football Releases New Depth Chart For Spring 2025

Spring football practices start today for Iowa, and with spring practice comes a brand-new depth chart. That said, like most spring depth charts, caveats apply -- the biggest one being that aside from Auburn transfer QB Hank Brown, no players that Iowa added from the winter transfer portal are listed on this depth chart.
So Mark Gronowski, Sam Phillips, Jonah Pace, and Bryce Hawthorne aren't listed on this depth chart. There's nothing to read into that; they simply haven't gone through any official practices as a Hawkeye yet. I would expect to see several of them on the next depth chart that we see, perhaps at the end of spring practice. (Though maybe not Gronowski, who will miss all of spring practice will rehabbing his shoulder injury.)
Here's the full depth chart on offense (which is also available here on Hawkeye Beacon):
A few thoughts:
* Your QB depth chart is QB1 Brendan Sullivan and QB2 Hank Brown for now; perhaps notable that it only took Brown a few practices who move ahead of Jackson Stratton on the QB depth chart.
* No changes at RB from the Music City Bowl, where Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson provided a very potent 1-2 punch.
* The most notable changes at WR are the absence of Jarriett Buie and the return of Reece Vander Zee, who missed the final part of the regular season due to injury. 2024 recruit KJ Parker also makes his depth chart debut here.
* No change at TE aside from the departure of Luke Lachey, which moves Ostrenga and Ortwerth up a line.
* Jack Dotzler (LT) and Kade Pieper (RG) are the new starting faces on the OL, replacing Mason Richman (LT) and Connor Colby (RG). Also noteworthy: depth chart debuts for Cael Winter (back-up center) and Cannon Leonard (backup RT).
And the full depth chart on defense:
A few thoughts:
* Max Llewellyn replaces Deontae Craig as the starter at LE and Jeremiah Pittman replaces Yahya Black at RT. Joseph Anderson also makes his depth chart debut. A lot of questions about several of the faces listed on the DL on this depth chart, although it's worth noting that this depth chart does not include Central Michigan transfer Jonah Pace or South Dakota State transfer Bryce Hawthorne, both of whom are likely to be key parts in Iowa's DL this fall. Brian Allen is also missing from this depth chart as he continues to rehab from an offseason surgery; he'll be another option at DE this season.
* Lots of turnover at LB and cash as well; Sebastian Castro, Kyler Fisher, Jay Higgins, and Nick Jackson are out, while Jaxon Rexroth, Jaden Harrell, and Karson Sharar are in. That trio has some very big shoes to fill from last year's defense.
* Koen Entringer is listed as an option at CASH and the starting strong safety on this depth chart; he's going to be a key part of the back end of Iowa's defense next year, no matter where exactly he lines up.
* Entringer's listing at strong safety also slides Xavier Nwankpa over to free safety. One name to watch at safety: Zach Lutmer, who could see strong safety snaps if Entringer is playing the CASH role.
* No changes to the starters at the CB spots, though Rashad Godfrey Jr. replaces John Nestor as the backup at RCB. Nestor, of course, announced his intent to enter the transfer portal yesterday.
* Finally, no changes among the kicking specialists, either, except for Ike Speltz replacing Luke Elkin as the long snapper. That's a small move but potentially a big one -- Elkin was rock-solid as a snapper, while Speltz will be getting his feet wet in that role this season.