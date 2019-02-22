Growing up around the game has helped Solon quarterback Cam Miller turn into one of the top signal callers in the state along with a recruit on the radar of the Iowa Hawkeyes. We caught up with the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Miller to discuss his visit to Iowa's junior day this past weekend, the latest on his recruiting, and much more.

Q: Overall how was your trip at Iowa this weekend?

MILLER: It was great. I enjoyed sitting down with Coach O'Keefe and talking about what it takes to be an Iowa quarterback. I learned a lot about the culture and consistency they show each and every year. I also enjoyed listening to players like Nate Stanley talks about their experience as a Hawkeye. Overall, I enjoyed talked to other prospects in the class of 2020.

Q: What would you consider your favorite part of the trip?

MILLER: Taking to Coach O'Keefe for a half hour.

Q: What did you learn from that about being an Iowa QB?

MILLER: He just talked about the things he looks for in QB when he watches his film. They were good feet, a quick release, arm accuracy, and arm strength.

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program?

MILLER: I really love it. Their culture is unlike any program in the country. Their strength and conditioning program is also first class.

Q: What type of attention has Iowa been showing you at this point?

MILLER: I went on a game day visit during the season, but I haven't really been in touch with any of the coaches besides Coach Morgan.

Q: How do you feel about Coach Morgan and the Iowa staff?

MILLER: I really like their staff. They are upfront and honest with their players and recruits. They are also consistent every season when it comes to wins. They are also very easy to talk to.

Q: What other schools are recruiting you?

MILLER: SDSU, SD, NDSU, and Yale. I'm going on a Junior day to NDSU in April.

Q: Is there any single college recruiting you hardest?

MILLER: Probably NDSU. Their QB coach talked to me over the phone and most of their staff followed me on Twitter.

Q: Do you have any other visits ahead?

MILLER: Just NDSU and I was at SDSU in January talking to their former OC.

Q: What is the next step with Iowa recruiting wise?

MILLER: I will be attending their camp in June.

Q: Do you know where else you hope to camp at this summer?

MILLER: SDSU, NDSU, and ISU 7-on-7 camp.

Q: What are your sporting and workout plans as of late?

MILLER: I'm finishing up with basketball and I'm starting football and baseball right now. I'm lifting everyday with Jace Andregg.

See highlights from Miller's junior year at Solon in the video below.