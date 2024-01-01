ORLANDO -- Iowa got throttled 35-0 by Tennessee on New Year's Day in the Citrus Bowl. Starting quarterback Deacon Hill finished the day 7-of-18 for 56 yards and two interceptions -- one being a pick six. He was also sacked four times and fumbled a ball that was recovered on the Iowa two-yard line. Following his play on Monday, Hill will finish the season with 19 turnovers in seven games: 11 fumbles and eight interceptions. "We felt Deacon gave us our best chance to win," Kirk Ferentz said postgame. "We started him and played him for the majority of the game. At some point, we just felt like making a change would be the best thing. That's always what drives every personnel decision." In total, Iowa finished the game with 173 yards of offense, the fifth time this season the Hawkeyes have been held under 200 total yards. Iowa ended the game with 60 yards passing -- only its third-lowest passing yards total of the season (credit to Ross for the stats). The Hawkeyes were shut out for the third time in one season since 1972.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMSBmdW1ibGVzIGFuZCBzZXZlbiBpbnRlcmNlcHRpb25zIHRoaXMg c2Vhc29uIGZyb20gRGVhY29uLiAxOCB0dXJub3ZlcnMgaW4gc2V2ZW4gZ2Ft ZXMuIDxicj48YnI+UGVyIFBGRiwgaGUmIzM5O3MgaGFkIHdheSBtb3JlIHR1 cm5vdmVyLXdvcnRoeSBwbGF5cyB0aGFuIHRoYXQuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRWxp b3QgQ2xvdWdoIChARWxpb3RDbG91Z2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vRWxpb3RDbG91Z2gvc3RhdHVzLzE3NDE5MTgwMTQ5MTA0NjAx MTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAxLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Following the pick-six Hill threw at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the decision was made to put freshman quarterback Marco Lainez into the game. In the limited snaps he received, Lainez ran the ball six times for 51 yards -- enough to lead the Hawkeyes in rushing. He completed just 2-of-7 passes for four yards but added a spark to the offense that wasn't available for the first three quarters of the game. "I don't know if it's critical when we thought of [putting him in the game]," Ferentz said. "We came into the game considering it. Marco has done a really good job. He basically started with us in August. The improvement he has made has been really impressive." "It's hard to practice three quarterbacks. He certainly got work as the season went on, but he still has a lot of learning to do, a lot of time in front of him and all those types of things. He went and competed like you'd think. He has some things to learn. All this will be good experience for him." Lainez has impressed some of the older defensive players on the roster, too. "He started on the scout team -- typically like freshman do," Nick Jackson said postgame. "He was cooking. He's a heck of a football player. His mobility is insane. He just works on his craft a lot, too."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXJjbyBMYWluZXogdG9vayBhIHNob3Qgb24gdGhhdCBsYXN0IHJ1 biBhbmQgcG9wcGVkIHJpZ2h0IGJhY2sgdXAuPGJyPjxicj5IYXdrZXllcyBj b3VsZCYjMzk7dmUgdXNlZCB0aGlzIHR5cGUgb2YgZW5lcmd5IG1vbnRocyBh Z28uPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdoIChARWxpb3RDbG91Z2gpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxpb3RDbG91Z2gvc3RhdHVz LzE3NDE5MjQ2NjY3OTEzMTc3NDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFu dWFyeSAxLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

It wasn't just Lainez that ran all over the field at Camping World Stadium. Tennessee quarterback and true freshman Nico Iamaleava finished the day with three rushing touchdowns and 27 yards on the ground, despite being sacked six times. (Iamaleava ran the ball for 51 yards with the sack yardage removed.) "He definitely presented a lot of challenges," senior defensive end Joe Evans said. "When you have to defend two facets -- whether it's the passing game or running game -- it's definitely a lot tougher. He's a very mobile guy, and you were able to see that today." "He's a heck of a football player," Jackson added. "For a true freshman to go out and there and compete in a game like this -- he's a heck of a football player."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OaWNvIElhbWFsZWF2YSB3aXRoIHRoZSB0b3VjaGRvd24uIDxicj48 YnI+TGV0IHRoZSBtYWRuZXNzIGJlZ2luIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9GYlJmOTVaUzlZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRmJSZjk1WlM5WTwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUcmV5IFdhbGxhY2UgKEBUcmV5V2FsbGFjZV8pIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHJleVdhbGxhY2VfL3N0YXR1cy8x NzQxODk0MzI3MzEwMTUxODI5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVh cnkgMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

If Ferentz and the Hawkeyes needed any more of an indication that its offense is behind the times, Monday's blowout loss should be a shock to the system -- the third shock to the system this year. Other teams are using mobile quarterbacks. "Backyard football" as it has been deemed by Ferentz, has led to plenty of success offensively outside of the Iowa football program. It's time for the Hawkeyes to embrace it -- at least to some degree. Ferentz doesn't have to go out and hire Ryan Grubb or Dana Holgerson to be the next offensive coordinator at Iowa. But he needs to find someone who's willing to embrace athleticism and speed at the QB position. It's not like the stable of quarterbacks that are, or plan to be in Iowa City next season are incapable of running the ball. 2024 QB signee, three-star James Resar has run a 10.67 100-meter dash (and recruiting coordinator Tyler Barnes believes he can run a 10.4) and 2025 QB commit, three-star Jimmy Sullivan, has clocked a 4.58 40-yard time. We saw the wheels on Lainez today.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UZW5uZXNzZWUgdGh1bXBzIElvd2EgaW4gdGhlIENpdHJ1cyBCb3ds LCAzNS0wLjxicj48YnI+U2Vjb25kIGhhbGYgaGlnaGxpZ2h0cyBpbmNsdWRp bmcgYSBzcGFyayBmcm9tIFFCIE1hcmNvIExhaW5leiBhZnRlciBoZSB3YXMg ZmluYWxseSBwdXQgaW4gd2l0aCBnYW1lIGxvbmcgb3Zlci4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Q4NGZVYVJzV0wiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EODRm VWFSc1dMPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEtlaXRoIE11cnBoeSAoQE11cnBoeUtl aXRoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL011cnBoeUtlaXRo L3N0YXR1cy8xNzQxOTMyNzgzNTE2MTQ0MDU1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==