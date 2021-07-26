Class of 2024 LB Cam Buffington commits to Iowa

After another visit to Iowa City over the weekend, Class of 2024 in-state linebacker Cam Buffington has committed to the Hawkeyes. For the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Buffington, who earned an offer at Iowa's camp last month, it was an easy decision after growing up a Hawkeye fan all his life.

"It’s just been a dream since I was little to be a Hawkeye," said Buffington. "Especially being a in-state kid. There is just no other place I would rather play and I knew that so I just couldn’t wait."

As just a freshman this past season, Buffington finished with 50.5 tackles and one interception - a pick six - on defense and 114 carries for 956 yards and 17 touchdowns on offense playing eight-man football at Winfield-Mt. Union.

Buffington's impressive freshman year continued on the basketball court, averaging 17.2 points per game, and then on the track as he qualified for state in the long jump.

"Cam is as hard working and intentional of an athlete as I've been around," said Winfield-Mt. Union football coach Scott McCarty. "He takes his reps on the track, in the weight room, and during practice as serious as a game. That is one of many things that separates him from his peers."

Overall, Buffington is the second commitment for Iowa in the Class of 2024, joining in-state offensive lineman Cody Fox.