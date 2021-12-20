Cole Filloon adds preferred walk-on opportunity

Southeast Polk wide receiver Cole Filloon added a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa Hawkeyes today. For the 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior, the news holds special meaning as his father, Jon Filloon, was originally a walk-on at Iowa who earned significant playing time from 1988-91 and finished his Hawkeye career with 79 catches for 1,150 yards and three touchdowns.

"I was very excited as Iowa has been my favorite team growing up as a kid for obvious reasons," said Filloon. "My dad took a preferred walk-on at Iowa and turned it into a scholarship. My family is full of Hawkeyes so this was good news to hear."

As a senior, Filloon had an impressive season at Southeast Polk this year, racking up 40 catches for 870 yards and 13 touchdowns as the Rams won their first state title in school history. That type of production has drawn interest from Iowa, Iowa State, Northern Iowa, Northwest Missouri State, Grand View, and Upper Iowa, among others. With a lot still to sort out, including potential scholarship offers, right now Filloon is planning to wait and take some more visits next month.

"I’m planning on going on a few officials in January before I make a decision," said Filloon, who mentioned Northwest Missouri State and Northern Iowa as potential visits.