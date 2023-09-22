He chose the Hawkeyes over an offer from Akron as well as interest from TCU and Xavier . Tadjo took his official visit to Iowa City last weekend. He doesn't appear to have taken any other official visits.

As he announced on Instagram Friday evening, 2024 power forward out of NBA Academy Latin America, Chris Tadjo has committed to Iowa .

Though he resides in San Luis, Mexico, at the Academy, he's originally from Montreal, Quebec in Canada. The academy is "an elite basketball training program for top prospects from throughout Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Canada," per its website .

As addressed above, he won the MVP of the Biosteel All-Canadian game in April.

BTLScouting raved about him in a synopsis of the contest:

"Tadjo’s ability to play as a grab and go wing gave him many transition opportunities where he also displayed a wide array of athletic finishes and dunks. His ability to control the boards was a difference maker in this game as well through his sheer strength and nose for the ball, despite not being the tallest player on the court. His slashing ability and off-ball movement helped create opportunities for his team. Tadjo’s defensive effort was consistently at a high level throughout this game. His ability to be a switchable defender was shown through his willingness to either slide his feet with quick guards or play physically against bigger players. His help side defense was impressive as he seemed to simply be one play ahead of players he was guarding."

He finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds in the game.