COMMIT: Iowa Adds 2025 In-State PWO Kicker, Caden Buhr

Buhr also received interest from Arkansas , Missouri and Vanderbilt prior to his commitment.

2025 kicker out of Bettendorf, Caden Buhr committed to Iowa as a preferred walk-on (PWO) on Sunday morning. A five-star prospect according to Kohl's Kicking, Buhr is set to serve as depth at the position behind Drew Stevens this coming season. He will enroll in January.

One of the top kicker's in the state of Iowa the last two seasons, Buhr earned first-team all-state honors the last two seasons in class 5A. He also made a school-record 57-yard field goal as a senior.

During his junior campaign for the Bulldogs, Buhr made 7-of-9 field goal attempts with a long of 52 yards and made 40-of-43 extra point attempts. He also booted 61 kickoffs with 49 touchbacks. He also punted 30 times for 1,114 yards, an average of 37.1 yards per punt.

As a senior, he made 6-of-11 field goals, with the aforementioned career long of 57 yards. He made 18-of-20 extra point attempts, and registered a touchback on 28-of-31 kickoffs. Buhr punted the ball nine times for 373 yards, an average of 41.4 yards per boot.