Hawkeyes Add Two PWOs to the Class of 2025

In addition to 14 scholarship signees in the class of 2025, Iowa will add preferred walk-ons, Ryan Fitzgerald and Rayce Heitman. Fitzgerald, the son of former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, will come in as a quarterback, while Heitman will play defensive back
One of the most coveted quarterbacks in the Midwest by FCS and Group of 5 programs, Fitzgerald had plenty of suitors. Schools like Ball State, Toledo, Northern Illinois, Akron, Bowling Green, North Dakota State and others. He'll compete with 2025 scholarship quarterback, Jimmy Sullivan along with the other QBs on Iowa's roster.
"I had a conversation with my family, and we knew that anywhere I go I'm going to have to compete -- whether I'm a scholarship guy or a walk-on," he said. "I threw with Jimmy at the Elite 11, and I love him. The stuff Coach Lester has to say about him is amazing. He's someone I'd love to be competing with and trying to win Big Ten championships with."
Fitzgerald chose to commit and compete as a walk-on over his 13 other scholarship offers, and he made his decision relatively early in the cycle for a 2025 PWO.
"I think it just came down to the fact that I wanted to be a Hawkeye," he said. "Once I got it, I was like 'This is what I want to do.' I didn't see any point in waiting. If another Power 4 school comes along to offer me a scholarship, I know I won't take it because I want to play for Coach (Kirk) Ferentz and I want to be taught by Coach (Tim) Lester."
In leading Loyola Academy to back-to-back state championships this season, Fitzgerald completed 145-of-208 passes for 1,765 yards, 25 touchdowns and just three picks. On the ground, he took 83 rushes for 351 yards and a score.
Fitzgerald is also high school teammates with fellow 2025 Iowa signee, Drew MacPherson.
Possibly the most versatile and productive player in the state of Iowa over the last two seasons for Williamsburg, Heitman is a total steal as a PWO for the Hawkeyes. He chose Iowa over an offer from South Dakota, along with receiving interest from Iowa State, UNI and South Dakota State.
On defense this season, he posted 82 tackles, nine tackles for loss and an interception. Offensively, Heitman caught 61 passes for 1,073 yards and 20 touchdowns. Heitman was the only player in the state of Iowa to record 20 receiving touchdowns in 2024.
He also contributed on special teams, returning 12 kicks for 227 yards and 14 punts for 219 yards so far this season.
Heitman first appeared on Iowa's radar last season, as part of Williamsburg's 3A state championship squad.
He amassed 626 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns on offense and recorded 118.5 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks, while recovering two fumbles and snagging four interceptions (including two pick-sixes) on defense. As a return man, he took 18 kicks back for 437 yards and a touchdown and 21 punts for 417 yards and two touchdowns in 2023.
He jumped onto the national scene last year after going viral thanks to a monster first quarter against South Tama, where he scored four touchdowns before the offense took the field.