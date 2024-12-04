Hawkeyes Add Two PWOs to the Class of 2025

In addition to 14 scholarship signees in the class of 2025, Iowa will add preferred walk-ons, Ryan Fitzgerald and Rayce Heitman . Fitzgerald, the son of former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald , will come in as a quarterback, while Heitman will play defensive back

One of the most coveted quarterbacks in the Midwest by FCS and Group of 5 programs, Fitzgerald had plenty of suitors. Schools like Ball State, Toledo, Northern Illinois, Akron, Bowling Green, North Dakota State and others. He'll compete with 2025 scholarship quarterback, Jimmy Sullivan along with the other QBs on Iowa's roster.

"I had a conversation with my family, and we knew that anywhere I go I'm going to have to compete -- whether I'm a scholarship guy or a walk-on," he said. "I threw with Jimmy at the Elite 11, and I love him. The stuff Coach Lester has to say about him is amazing. He's someone I'd love to be competing with and trying to win Big Ten championships with."

Fitzgerald chose to commit and compete as a walk-on over his 13 other scholarship offers, and he made his decision relatively early in the cycle for a 2025 PWO.

"I think it just came down to the fact that I wanted to be a Hawkeye," he said. "Once I got it, I was like 'This is what I want to do.' I didn't see any point in waiting. If another Power 4 school comes along to offer me a scholarship, I know I won't take it because I want to play for Coach (Kirk) Ferentz and I want to be taught by Coach (Tim) Lester."

In leading Loyola Academy to back-to-back state championships this season, Fitzgerald completed 145-of-208 passes for 1,765 yards, 25 touchdowns and just three picks. On the ground, he took 83 rushes for 351 yards and a score.

Fitzgerald is also high school teammates with fellow 2025 Iowa signee, Drew MacPherson.