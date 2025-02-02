COMMIT: Iowa Adds 2025 Maryland CB Jacob Wallace

Following a weekend official visit to campus, 2025 two-star cornerback out of Hyattsville, Maryland, Jacob Wallace committed to Iowa . Premium subscribers knew to expect a commitment following his weekend visit to campus.

Earning All-Metro honors in the greater Washington DC area, Wallace finished the season with 41 tackles, seven interceptions, two fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns for the Dematha.

Wallace aided Dematha's team efforts along the way as well. During his senior campaign, Wallace helped lead the Stags to winning the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference football championship over Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, 16-7.

In addition to the All-Metro distinction, Wallace was named First Team All-WCAC.

Also a basketball star for Dematha, Wallace is averaging 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals this season. In addition to 11 football offers, he picked up a mid-major basketball offer from Siena in May of last year.

The 5'11, 170-pound prospect's older brother, Josh Wallace, just wrapped up his rookie season with the Los Angeles Rams after signing an undrafted free agent deal with the team. Josh spent the first four seasons of his college football career at UMass before transferring to Michigan for his final year of eligibility in 2023. He received an offer from Iowa out of the portal at the time.