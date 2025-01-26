COMMIT: Iowa Adds 2026 Minnesota OG, Owen Linder

Iowa has picked up a commitment from Owen Linder, a 2026 three-star offensive guard out of Chanhassen, Minnesota. The No. 4 player in the state of Minnesota attended Iowa's Junior Day this weekend and chose to make the announcement on Sunday afternoon. He also visited Iowa City for the Hawkeyes' 40-0 win over Illinois State last fall.
Linder chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Arkansas, Cal, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State and Purdue. He also received interest from Wisconsin.
Linder started off his announcement thanking those involved in his upbringing and development as a football player.
"First off, I want to thank God as I could not be where I am today without him," Linder said via Twitter/X. "Second, I would like to thank my family for everything they have done for me. They always push me to be the best person and football player that I can be. Thank you to my teammates for supporting me. Thank you to Coach Nelson, Coach Coenen and all the other high school coaches I have had for getting me to where I am today. I would also like to thank Mike Shafer for helping me through this recruitment process and pushing me and helping me be a better person and player."
Linder finished by giving a shout-out to the Hawkeye staff and thanking position coach George Barnett.
"Lastly, I would like to thank Coach Barnett and the entire lowa coaching staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity," he said. "And with all that being said — I am proud to announce that I will be committing to the University of lowa."
Linder joins Carson Nielsen, Cash Herrera and Marcello Vitti as commits in Iowa's 2026 recruiting class.
