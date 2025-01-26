COMMIT: Iowa Adds 2026 Minnesota OG, Owen Linder

Iowa has picked up a commitment from Owen Linder , a 2026 three-star offensive guard out of Chanhassen, Minnesota. The No. 4 player in the state of Minnesota attended Iowa's Junior Day this weekend and chose to make the announcement on Sunday afternoon. He also visited Iowa City for the Hawkeyes' 40-0 win over Illinois State last fall.

Linder started off his announcement thanking those involved in his upbringing and development as a football player.

"First off, I want to thank God as I could not be where I am today without him," Linder said via Twitter/X. "Second, I would like to thank my family for everything they have done for me. They always push me to be the best person and football player that I can be. Thank you to my teammates for supporting me. Thank you to Coach Nelson, Coach Coenen and all the other high school coaches I have had for getting me to where I am today. I would also like to thank Mike Shafer for helping me through this recruitment process and pushing me and helping me be a better person and player."

Linder finished by giving a shout-out to the Hawkeye staff and thanking position coach George Barnett.

"Lastly, I would like to thank Coach Barnett and the entire lowa coaching staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity," he said. "And with all that being said — I am proud to announce that I will be committing to the University of lowa."