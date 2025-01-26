Owen Linder Talks Commitment: "I Knew Iowa was the Place for Me"

On Sunday afternoon, Iowa added the commitment of 2026 three-star offensive lineman, out of Chanhassen, Minnesota, Owen Linder. The No. 4 prospect in Minnesota made his decision following the Hawkeyes Junior Day on Saturday. Premium subscribers knew 2026 commitments were coming.

Linder caught up with Hawkeye Beacon following his decision to discuss why he chose the Hawkeyes, his conversation with George Barnett, his positional outlook with Iowa and more.