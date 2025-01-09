COMMIT: Iowa Adds Chattanooga Transfer WR Sam Phillips

Chattanooga transfer wide receiver Sam Phillips has committed to Iowa. The Hawkeyes were his ultimate choice after announcing a top three that included Iowa, Virginia Tech and Memphis. Premium subscribers knew an impending commitment was likely.
He has one year of eligibility remaining.
"The culture of Iowa football that Coach (Kirk) Ferentz has going and keeps building on through the years always shows on display when Iowa football plays," the First-Team All-SOCON wideout said after his December 22 visit. "It's nothing but excellence and winning. They're very disciplined as well."
Phillips has been extremely productive over the last three seasons on the field for Chattanooga, posting 153 catches for 2,088 yards and nine touchdowns. He used his years at the FCS level to develop and grow his game as a pass-catcher.
"Having the years of playing experience I did at Chattanooga was super valuable," he said on Tuesday evening. "Now I know the details of the game -- whether it’s reading coverage, leverage of a defender, etc."
Phillips joins South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski, Auburn quarterback Hank Brown, Central Michigan defensive lineman Jonah Pace and SDSU DL Bryce Hawthorne in Iowa's transfer portal recruiting class this cycle.
Phillips is thrilled at the opportunity to join Brown and Pace, knowing he'll be in a place like Iowa City.
"Honestly, the program as a whole -- from the community to the staff," he said. "It feels good knowing that if I become a Hawkeye, I’m surrounded by people who care about the program and support it like crazy."
READ MORE:
Breaking Down Each Portal Target + Confidence Meters
Chattanooga Portal WR Sam Phillips Talks Iowa Visit