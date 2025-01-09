COMMIT: Iowa Adds Chattanooga Transfer WR Sam Phillips

Chattanooga transfer wide receiver Sam Phillips has committed to Iowa. The Hawkeyes were his ultimate choice after announcing a top three that included Iowa, Virginia Tech and Memphis. Premium subscribers knew an impending commitment was likely.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

"The culture of Iowa football that Coach (Kirk) Ferentz has going and keeps building on through the years always shows on display when Iowa football plays," the First-Team All-SOCON wideout said after his December 22 visit. "It's nothing but excellence and winning. They're very disciplined as well."