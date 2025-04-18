COMMIT: Iowa Adds Portal OT, Bryce George

Iowa has landed the commitment of Division II All-American offensive lineman out of Ferris State, Bryce George. Fresh off his official visit to campus, the two-time All-GLIAC First-Teamer chose the Hawkeyes over Cal and USC.
The 6'5", 314-pound OL played right tackle for the Bulldogs but projects to left tackle for Iowa, as Gennings Dunker will presumably start at right tackle again for the Hawkeyes. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
George has played in 41 total games for Ferris State, who won the D2 national championship in three of his four years with the program. Their most recent national title victory came at the end of the 2024-25 season, as they took the win by a score of 49-14 over fellow D2 power Valdosta State.
George helped pave the way for the Bulldogs' second-best scoring offense in Division II (45 points per game), and a running game that finished fifth in the country (263.8 yards per game) and second in the country in yards per rush (6.83). Ferris also finished third in total offense (491.1 ypg) and third in yards per play (7.44).
George also aided top ten efforts in third-down conversation rate (9th, 48%), first downs (2nd, 340) and sacks allowed (5th, .67 sacks per game).
A product of Edison Senior High in Detroit, Michigan, George received Division I offers from Western Michigan and Alabama A&M, before selecting Ferris State. He was initially recruited as a tight end out of high school, while also playing defensive end for Edison.
Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester was the head coach for the Broncos when George received his offer.
George is the first player to commit to Iowa out of the transfer portal in the 2025 spring window.
