COMMIT: Iowa Adds Purdue Transfer Safety Ty Hudkins

(Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Iowa has landed the commitment of Purdue transfer safety, Ty Hudkins. The Grand Rapids, Michigan native picked the Hawkeyes over Northwestern out of the portal. He has three years of eligibility remaining. Premium subscribers knew the Hawkeyes felt confident about the possibility of landing Hudkins going into his official visit.

Appearing in all 12 games for the Boilermakers last season, Hudkins burned his redshirt early on in West Lafayette. In the entirety of the 2024 season, he posted just one tackle, which came in Purdue's first game of the season against Indiana State. Though he didn't rack up much for stats in year one, Hudkins got a look at what it's like to be a college athlete and earned valuable reps on special teams and in practice with the Boilermakers.