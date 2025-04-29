COMMIT: Iowa Adds Purdue Transfer Safety Ty Hudkins

Iowa has landed the commitment of Purdue transfer safety, Ty Hudkins. The Grand Rapids, Michigan native picked the Hawkeyes over Northwestern out of the portal. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Premium subscribers knew the Hawkeyes felt confident about the possibility of landing Hudkins going into his official visit.
Appearing in all 12 games for the Boilermakers last season, Hudkins burned his redshirt early on in West Lafayette. In the entirety of the 2024 season, he posted just one tackle, which came in Purdue's first game of the season against Indiana State.
Though he didn't rack up much for stats in year one, Hudkins got a look at what it's like to be a college athlete and earned valuable reps on special teams and in practice with the Boilermakers.
A three-star prospect out of Forest Hills Central in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Hudkins posted 98 tackles, eight pass-breakups (PBUs) and five interceptions as a senior, leading his team to a state title. As a junior, he posted 85 tackles, ten PBUs and two picks. Between his junior and senior seasons, he was named the Michigan Player of the Year for divisions three and four by the AP.
Hudkins is the fourth spring portal commitment for the Hawkeyes, following Division II Ferris State OT, Bryce George, Wake Forest quarterback, Jeremy Hecklinski and South Dakota defensive back, Shahid Barros.
READ MORE: