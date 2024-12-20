COMMIT: Iowa Basketball Adds 2025 Forward, Dezmon Briscoe

(Photo by Eliot Clough)

Iowa has landed the commitment of Dezmon Briscoe, a forward out of Indianapolis Attacks. The 2025 prospect chose Iowa over offers from programs including Cincinnati and Xavier. Ohio State and Notre Dame also showed interest. Part of the same AAU organization that Iowa freshman Cooper Koch played for, Briscoe ran with one of the top teams on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, the Indiana Elite.

Briscoe caught up with Hawkeye Beacon regarding Iowa this summer at a 3SSB event in Omaha. "Their play style fits me," he said at the time. "I play the three and four now, and I think they'd have me do that at Iowa, too. I'd step out, play inside, bring it up the floor, everything. They like the way I pass it, and the fact that I shoot on the outside." For the prospect that's held an Iowa offer for over a year now, his desire to play at a place like Iowa goes beyond just the on-court aspect. "The atmosphere at Iowa is good," he said. "I mean, it's the Big Ten. It would feel great to be a Hawkeye. Coach McCaffery is a great coach, and I mean -- it's Iowa."