As he announced on Sunday afternoon, 2025 three-star offensive guard out of Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, Cameron Herron has committed to the Iowa football program. Herron chose the Hawkeyes after taking official visits to Northwestern, Boston College and Cincinnati.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAwJSBDb21taXR0ZWQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9TV2lsdGZvbmdfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTV2lsdGZv bmdfPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JyeWFuX0F1 bHQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJyeWFuX0F1bHQ8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT24zUmVjcnVpdHM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE9uM1JlY3J1aXRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09uM3Nwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A T24zc3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21p a2VraXJzY2huZXIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBtaWtla2lyc2No bmVyMTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbGxlblRy aWV1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBbGxlblRyaWV1PC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vajdkQUIxc05aayI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2o3ZEFCMXNOWms8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2FtZXJvbiBIZXJyb24gKEBD YW1lcm9uSGVycm9uNTQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q2FtZXJvbkhlcnJvbjU0L3N0YXR1cy8xODA0OTI0NzExMzAzODY0Njc0P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjMsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

Herron's decision keeps the pipeline of Indianapolis offensive linemen to Iowa going. Prior to his spring visit, Herron already knew Hawkeye lineman and redshirt freshman Leighton Jones, who is from Brownsburg, Indiana, just 30 minutes away from downtown Indy. "Leighton and I have been in contact since last year," Herron said in March. "I've been talking to him and asking him questions. He's been very helpful." Fellow OL Trevor Lauck, who attended Roncalli High School in Indianapolis, went out of his way to talk to Herron during his visit as well. "We were sitting down and eating and he came out after practice," Herron said. "He walked over and talked to me, basically just introduced himself and all that. He definitely didn't have to do that, so that was special."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+MzE3IOKeoe+4jyAzMTkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2VsdmluIEJl bGwg8J+mjSAoQENvYWNoS19CZWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoS19CZWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xODA0OTI4MjUyMjQ4NzI3NzEx P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjMsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=