COMMIT: Iowa Lands Three-Star Indianapolis Guard Cameron Herron
As he announced on Sunday afternoon, 2025 three-star offensive guard out of Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, Cameron Herron has committed to the Iowa football program.
Herron chose the Hawkeyes after taking official visits to Northwestern, Boston College and Cincinnati.
Herron's decision keeps the pipeline of Indianapolis offensive linemen to Iowa going.
Prior to his spring visit, Herron already knew Hawkeye lineman and redshirt freshman Leighton Jones, who is from Brownsburg, Indiana, just 30 minutes away from downtown Indy.
"Leighton and I have been in contact since last year," Herron said in March. "I've been talking to him and asking him questions. He's been very helpful."
Fellow OL Trevor Lauck, who attended Roncalli High School in Indianapolis, went out of his way to talk to Herron during his visit as well.
"We were sitting down and eating and he came out after practice," Herron said. "He walked over and talked to me, basically just introduced himself and all that. He definitely didn't have to do that, so that was special."
The culture at Iowa paired with George Barnett's style of coaching felt like a solid fit for him at the time.
"Personality-wise, I feel like he's a great guy," he said. "He's straight-up about business, but he also has a sense of humor. He came down to our school for an in-person visit and watched me work out. We talked after, and he basically told me Iowa is a fit place. So, not everybody is for Iowa. If you don't love playing for Iowa, he doesn't want you to go there. You can be a great player, but if you don't have that fit, he doesn't really want you."
"I feel like I fit at Iowa. The work ethic they have, you can definitely tell they work off their offensive line. My work ethic is a fit. They work very hard."
Herron is the nineth commit in the Hawkeyes 2025 recruiting class, joining Drew MacPherson, Mason Woods, Thomas Meyer, Eli Johnson, Jimmy Sullivan, Carson Cooney, Burke Gautcher and Joey VanWetzinga.
