COMMIT: South Dakota Transfer Shahid Barros Picks Iowa

Iowa has landed the commitment of South Dakota transfer defensive back, Shahid Barros out of the portal.
Barros, who spent four years in Vermillion, has one year of eligibility remaining.
An uber productive defensive back for the Coyotes the last two seasons, Barros finished his junior season with 41 tackles, four pass-breakups (PBUs), a sack and an interception. As a sophomore, Barros recorded 49 tackles, four PBUs, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack.
As one can see in the attached videos, each of Barros' interceptions during his sophomore campaign came against two FCS quarterbacks that transferred up to the Power 4 level for their final year of eligibility. First is Tommy Schuster, who moved from North Dakota to Michigan State last season, and the second -- believe it or not -- came against Mark Gronowski, who transferred from South Dakota State to Iowa this winter.
Barros played in just eight games as a redshirt-freshman, registering four PBUs, ten tackles and a tackle-for-loss. He played in four games his freshman season in order to maintain a redshirt, registering just one tackle.
A product of New Bedford, Massachusetts, Barros posted nine interceptions including a pick-six on the defensive side of the ball to go with 56 tackles and two forced fumbles in high school before spending a prep year at St. Thomas More High School in Montville, Connecticut. The season he played at St. Thomas More, the head coach of the football program was current Iowa director of player development, Jason Manson.
Barros is the third spring portal commitment for the Hawkeyes, following Division II Ferris State OT, Bryce George and Wake Forest quarterback, Jeremy Hecklinski.
