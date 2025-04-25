COMMIT: South Dakota Transfer Shahid Barros Picks Iowa

Iowa has landed the commitment of South Dakota transfer defensive back, Shahid Barros out of the portal. Barros, who spent four years in Vermillion, has one year of eligibility remaining.

An uber productive defensive back for the Coyotes the last two seasons, Barros finished his junior season with 41 tackles, four pass-breakups (PBUs), a sack and an interception. As a sophomore, Barros recorded 49 tackles, four PBUs, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack. As one can see in the attached videos, each of Barros' interceptions during his sophomore campaign came against two FCS quarterbacks that transferred up to the Power 4 level for their final year of eligibility. First is Tommy Schuster, who moved from North Dakota to Michigan State last season, and the second -- believe it or not -- came against Mark Gronowski, who transferred from South Dakota State to Iowa this winter.