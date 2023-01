Feth, a four-year starter for the RedHawks, chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Virginia , Purdue , West Virginia , Ohio and Old Dominion . He took an official visit to Iowa’s campus this weekend and made his decision.

Former Miami University offensive lineman Rusty Feth announced on Sunday that he is transferring to Iowa for his remaining year of eligibility.

He took home All-MAC honors this season, being named to the second team. He was also coached by current Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett at Miami in 2020.

Feth is a product of Colerain High School in Colerain, Ohio.

Last season, much of Iowa’s offensive struggles came to lackluster offensive line play, including allowing 38 sacks for 277 yards lost. The running game totaled just 1,317 yards.

Feth joins former Saginaw Valley State tackle Daijon Parker as graduate transfers to Iowa's offensive line for the 2023 season.