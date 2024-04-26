With the 40th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, former Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday evening.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0JiMzOTtzIGEgZ29vZCAoRGUpSmVhbjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGlldHphbmRXYXRzb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QERpZXR6YW5kV2F0c29uPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9GbHlFYWdsZXNGbHk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNGbHlFYWdsZXNGbHk8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nVnpNR29rMDZsIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v Z1Z6TUdvazA2bDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQaGlsYWRlbHBoaWEgRWFnbGVz IChARWFnbGVzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VhZ2xl cy9zdGF0dXMvMTc4NDAwODQwODc1Mzk3MTIzMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

One of the top college football players in the country in 2023, DeJean put up some monster numbers during his days in Iowa City. In 13 games as a sophomore, the Odebolt native racked up 75 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and snagged five interceptions -- three of which were returned for touchdowns. In ten games as a junior, DeJean put together 41 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions before he had his year cut short due to injury. As a punt returner, he took 31 punts for 406 yards (13.1 yards per return) and one* touchdown between his sophomore and junior campaigns. ESPN's NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. considered DeJean to be a top-15 player in this year's draft, and shared this sentiment about the 40th overall pick: "It wasn't just the big plays [that caught my eye] -- I was impressed with his technique on a snap-to-snap basis. He played in the slot and out wide, showing off tremendous speed to stick to receivers. He's just silky as a cover man." "DeJean has the physical tools to be the top corner in this class."

*Two, really. If you know, you know.

What position DeJean will play remains somewhat up in the air, as he earned unanimous All-American honors at the college level for his efforts as a cornerback and on special teams, but some NFL teams reportedly see him as a safety or nickel corner at the next level. Some of the teams that spoke with DeJean during the draft process told him flat-out what position they see him at. "There have been a few teams that told me they see me at corner," he said. "There have been a few teams that see me at other places. Most teams think I can play multiple positions, which is to my benefit, I think." During the pre-draft process, DeJean said he's open to playing any position, but he has confidence that he can play corner at the next level. "I believe I can play corner," he said at Iowa's Pro Day on March 18. "I think I can do that speed and size-wise, but I feel like I also have the athleticism to play multiple different positions. At the end of the day it's just about playing football -- finding the ball and stopping the other team from scoring."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXdrZXllRm9v dGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jZGVqZWFuMjM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNkZWplYW4yMzwvYT4gaGFyZCB0byBmaW5k IGEgYmV0dGVyIHBsYXltYWtpbmcgREIgaW4gdGhpcyBkcmFmdCB0aGFuIERl SmVhbi4gUHJvZHVjdGlvbjsgdGFja2xpbmc7IGluc2lkZSwgb3V0c2lkZSwg c3BlY2lhbCB0ZWFtc+KApldoYXQgYSBncmVhdCByZXN1bWXigJkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05GTERyYWZ0MjAyND9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05GTERyYWZ0MjAy NDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0Jh bGR5c0JyZWFrZG93bnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNCYWxkeXNCcmVha2Rvd25zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vZHNJc29pVnc1diI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RzSXNvaVZ3NXY8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQnJpYW4gQmFsZGluZ2VyIChAQmFsZHlORkwpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmFsZHlORkwvc3RhdHVzLzE3NjM2 MDI1MTEyOTY5MzAyOTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMSwg MjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

During Phil Parker's illustrious tenure on staff in Iowa City, he's had defensive backs like Micah Hyde, Desmond King, Josh Jackson, Bob Sanders and many others come through the program that went on to have impactful NFL careers. Now, DeJean is set to join them on the Broyles Award winner's resume. Parker made it clear last week that he's a believer in whatever DeJean does as a pro. "Obviously, I think Cooper has the ability to play in that league," Parker said at the Iowa coordinator's press conference last week. "Where he's drafted, it's going to vary where they'll play him at, but to me, I just know he's a good football player. Wherever he goes he's going to be successful." Prior to DeJean's decision to declare for the NFL Draft, Parker dropped a comparison that sent shock waves through the Iowa fan base. "To me, he's one of a kind," Parker said. "He's been a really good football player for us, and he has a lot of upside still to go. I don't know about Nile Kinnick because I never saw him play, but this might be the 2023 version of Nile Kinnick."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSBhc2tlZCBQaGlsIFBhcmtlciBhYm91dCB3aGF0IHN0b29kIG91 dCB0byBoaW0gd2hlbiByZWNydWl0aW5nIENvb3BlciBEZWplYW4sIGFuZCBo ZSBMSVRFUkFMTFkgQ09NUEFSRUQgSElNIFRPIFRIRSBNQU4gWU9VIE5BTUVE IFRIRSBTVEFESVVNIEFGVEVSISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOWNX TDdKS1cxeiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzljV0w3SktXMXo8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgT3dlbiBTaWVicmluZyAoQG93ZW5zaWVicmluZykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vd2Vuc2llYnJpbmcvc3RhdHVzLzE3MzY4 NDU0MTc1NTg1MTU5NTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIg MTgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=