Cooper DeJean Selected by Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Draft
With the 40th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, former Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday evening.
One of the top college football players in the country in 2023, DeJean put up some monster numbers during his days in Iowa City. In 13 games as a sophomore, the Odebolt native racked up 75 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and snagged five interceptions -- three of which were returned for touchdowns.
In ten games as a junior, DeJean put together 41 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions before he had his year cut short due to injury.
As a punt returner, he took 31 punts for 406 yards (13.1 yards per return) and one* touchdown between his sophomore and junior campaigns.
ESPN's NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. considered DeJean to be a top-15 player in this year's draft, and shared this sentiment about the 40th overall pick:
"It wasn't just the big plays [that caught my eye] -- I was impressed with his technique on a snap-to-snap basis. He played in the slot and out wide, showing off tremendous speed to stick to receivers. He's just silky as a cover man."
"DeJean has the physical tools to be the top corner in this class."
*Two, really. If you know, you know.
What position DeJean will play remains somewhat up in the air, as he earned unanimous All-American honors at the college level for his efforts as a cornerback and on special teams, but some NFL teams reportedly see him as a safety or nickel corner at the next level.
Some of the teams that spoke with DeJean during the draft process told him flat-out what position they see him at.
"There have been a few teams that told me they see me at corner," he said. "There have been a few teams that see me at other places. Most teams think I can play multiple positions, which is to my benefit, I think."
During the pre-draft process, DeJean said he's open to playing any position, but he has confidence that he can play corner at the next level.
"I believe I can play corner," he said at Iowa's Pro Day on March 18. "I think I can do that speed and size-wise, but I feel like I also have the athleticism to play multiple different positions. At the end of the day it's just about playing football -- finding the ball and stopping the other team from scoring."
During Phil Parker's illustrious tenure on staff in Iowa City, he's had defensive backs like Micah Hyde, Desmond King, Josh Jackson, Bob Sanders and many others come through the program that went on to have impactful NFL careers. Now, DeJean is set to join them on the Broyles Award winner's resume.
Parker made it clear last week that he's a believer in whatever DeJean does as a pro.
"Obviously, I think Cooper has the ability to play in that league," Parker said at the Iowa coordinator's press conference last week. "Where he's drafted, it's going to vary where they'll play him at, but to me, I just know he's a good football player. Wherever he goes he's going to be successful."
Prior to DeJean's decision to declare for the NFL Draft, Parker dropped a comparison that sent shock waves through the Iowa fan base.
"To me, he's one of a kind," Parker said. "He's been a really good football player for us, and he has a lot of upside still to go. I don't know about Nile Kinnick because I never saw him play, but this might be the 2023 version of Nile Kinnick."
And at the end of the day, he's still that kid from Odebolt, who never thought heading to the NFL was possible.
"It's been a crazy journey, to be honest," he said. "If you told me four years ago if I'd be here, I would think you were out of your mind. It's been a lot of hard work that's been put in -- just learning and trying to be the best version of myself each and every day."
The next part of that journey will take place in Philadelphia as DeJean begins his NFL career.