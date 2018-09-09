For the second straight week, Iowa's defensive line was the story of the game. Last week the Hawkeye front four had five sacks. This week they added four more to their season total, thanks to two sacks by A.J. Epenesa and one more from defensive lineman Matt Nelson. The Iowa defensive line also led the way to limiting the Cyclones to just 188 yards of total offense and an impressive 25 yards passing. Iowa defensive linemen A.J. Epenesa, Parker Hesse, and Matt Nelson discuss the dominant performance up front.

