Kaden Wetjen Named 2024 Jet Award Winner

Wetjen returns a kickoff for a touchdown against Missouri. (Photo by George Walker IV / AP)

Iowa's Kaden Wetjen has been named the winner of the 2024 Jet Award, which "honors the most outstanding return specialist in college football." Wetjen is the first Hawkeye return man to win the award, which is in its 14th year.

The Williamsburg, Iowa native led nation in combined kick return yards with 1055. He was first in the nation in kickoff return yards (727), second in the nation in punt return yards (328). He returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown against Northwestern this season, and took a kickoff 1000 yards for a score against Missouri in the Music City Bowl. "I don't know if you guys saw, I didn't really have to do much," Wetjen said, explaining his detailing the return against the Tigers. "There was a huge hole. They gave me a crease. ... All credit to the [other guys on the return team]. They did all the work."

Wetjen earned first team All-Big Ten honors from the media and the coaches as the conference's top return specialist and solidified himself as the best returner in the Big Ten, as well as one of the best in the country. Wetjen was also named a first-team All-American punt returner by Football Writers Association of America and earned second-team All-American honors from Sporting News. "It's awesome [to be an All-American as a walk-on]," he said. "I don't know how many other guys have done that, but it's a pretty cool thing to do."

Prior to the bowl game, Wetjen shared that his current plan is to come back and play for Iowa once again in 2025. "That's the plan -- to come back, as of now," he said in late December. "I felt like it was the best decision for me, and another year of film wouldn't hurt." Wetjen wouldn't fully commit to returning to Iowa City next season, but that's his forecast for the moment. "I'll say I'm 98% sure," Wetjen smiled. "I don't know [if I'll do an announcement]. I kind of want to keep people on their toes. I'll just be the quiet guy on that." A small factor as a receiver this season as well, the All-Conference, All-American, walk-on is looking to be put on scholarship and for a larger role offensively next season. "We've been talking -- this was the first year of the offense, and we're still wanting to expand on it. So hopefully that will be a big part of next year," Wetjen added. "It's all timing and stuff with the quarterback. So it's just reps. I know having the reps in this coming spring ball -- it'll help us for next year."