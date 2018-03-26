James Daniels really had nothing more to prove at Iowa's Pro Day on Monday. The junior center essentially aced the biggest football exam of his life at the NFL Combine and established himself as the top center in the 2018 NFL Draft.



Daniels still showed up and did some drill work in front of scouts and NFL teams will keep him busy in the next month with visits to several teams. He discusses how Kirk Ferentz essentially talked him into declaring early for the NFL Draft and how impressive it was that his coach did that for him. He also gives us a potential hint about the future of Ahmad Wagner on the football field.

