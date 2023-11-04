CHICAGO -- And yet again, Iowa football does just enough to win. And Deacon Hill did just enough to get Drew Stevens in range with 14 seconds left for the Hawkeyes to escape with a 10-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday evening. "We do two-minute drills almost every day," Hill said after game. "The O-line was telling me 'It's just like practice.' Just go out there and keep doing it." Though the majority of the snaps went to running back LeShon Williams on the final drive, Hill made plays on the two passes he needed to. First was an eight-yard gain to Nico Ragaini, and the second came two plays later when he found Ohio State transfer Kaleb Brown for a 23-yard gain to set up the eventual game winner. That clutch reception was also the first catch of Brown's Iowa career.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LYWxlYiBCcm93biB3aXRoIHRoZSBodWdlIHBsYXkgaW4gaGlzIGhv bWUgdG93biB0b25pZ2h0LiBGaXJzdCBjYXRjaCBvZiBoaXMgY2FyZWVyIGF0 IElvd2EuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KZU1IeEZnVWxUIj5odHRw czovL3QuY28vSmVNSHhGZ1VsVDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbGlvdCBDbG91 Z2ggKEBFbGlvdENsb3VnaCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9FbGlvdENsb3VnaC9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMDkzOTg0NTM3NDE1NzIyMT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

"We game-planned that pass all week -- a couple out-routes to the field," Hill said. "We got the look we were planning for, it was just my job to get him the ball. Thankfully I did. He ran a great route, made a great play on the ball and got some extra yards." Brown made the grab and went down with 48 seconds remaining before the offense ran the clock down as far as it could and Stevens made the 53-yard game-winner.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxsZWQgZ2FtZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9J d1RVUER1VUE4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSXdUVVBEdVVBODwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXdrZXllIEZvb3RiYWxsIChASGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbC9z dGF0dXMvMTcyMDk1Mjk5NzY2NzA4NjY4Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Though the Hawkeyes escaped with the victory to take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West, Hill finished the game just 10 of 15 for 65 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Hill sees the second-quarter pick that was intended for Ragaini as an opportunity to improve. "I liked where I went with the ball, I liked the read," he said. "It's just about placement -- put it on the outside a little bit more. It's just man, one-on-one isolation. I've got to give him a better chance to make the play. I had to eat that one and come back better in the second half, but I'm still going to throw that one to Nico." Kirk Ferentz agreed with the general sentiment from his starter. "The interception was not a good play, not a good throw, not a good decision," he said. "Deacon knows that."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZmlyc3QgcG9pbnRzIG9mIHRoZSBnYW1lIGJlbG9uZyB0byA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiE8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQmlnVGVuU2F0dXJk YXk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCaWdUZW5T YXR1cmRheTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL21JUmQxQzBHMVci PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tSVJkMUMwRzFXPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5C QyBTcG9ydHMgKEBOQkNTcG9ydHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTkJDU3BvcnRzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIwOTE3MDYxOTQ0MTcyNzUyP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==