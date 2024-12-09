Defensive End Caden Crawford Will Enter Transfer Portal

"Thank you Iowa for the last 3 years," Crawford said in a post. "I will be entering the Transfer Portal with 2 years of eligibility."

Over four games in two years on the field, Crawford has posted two tackles, each coming against Illinois State at the start of the 2024 season.

"Caden is a guy that's starting to flash after spending a redshirt year and last year on the scout team, " Kelvin Bell said at Iowa's media day at the start of the season. "Funny story, he and Brian Allen enrolled early, and I wasn't real happy with their development, especially after enrolling early. I told both guys they should've gone to prom. It would've been a lot better of a decision. ... But both of those guys are showing up in a big way for us now."

Behind a slew of talent on the defensive line this season, Crawford spent a majority of the year on the sideline with players like Ethan Hurkett, Deontae Craig, Max Llewellyn and Brian Allen seeing most of the snaps. Kenneth Merrieweather earned some time on the field, as well.

With the departures of Craig and potentially Hurkett this offseason, Crawford may have had an opportunity to see the field in 2025, but he will seek that opportunity elsewhere.