A former Northern Iowa basketball and football Insider for Townsquare Media, Eliot joins the team as Go Iowa Awesome's new recruiting analyst. He brings experience and know-how for recruit evaluation.
Cedar Falls entered their Friday night contest against Ankeny Centennial as the heavy favorite, facing the unranked Jaguars as the No. 5 team in the state. Things didn't go as expected, though, as Centennial earned an impressive 42-13 win, handing Cedar Falls their second loss away from home this season.
Though the Tigers ended up being blown out by Centennial, two of their players with connections to the Iowa football program did all they could in the game and provided a strong example of what they could be at the next level.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.