Cedar Falls entered their Friday night contest against Ankeny Centennial as the heavy favorite, facing the unranked Jaguars as the No. 5 team in the state. Things didn't go as expected, though, as Centennial earned an impressive 42-13 win, handing Cedar Falls their second loss away from home this season.

Though the Tigers ended up being blown out by Centennial, two of their players with connections to the Iowa football program did all they could in the game and provided a strong example of what they could be at the next level.