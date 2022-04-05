Evans on his journey to three down defensive end

When Joe Evans arrived in Iowa City he was a walk-on linebacker. Now he is a defensive end who is on scholarship. That's quite a journey for the in-state standout. Evans has not only worked his way up the depth chart, he's now expected to be a starter for the Hawkeyes.



Evans discusses how his spring break went this year and he looks back to when Seth Wallace told him to move down the hall to the defensive end meeting room and how the veterans took him under his wing and helped him develop as a player. He also talks about some of the young defensive end and leading them this season.

