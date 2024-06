Iowa targeted yet another high-level pass-catcher in the class of 2027 last week, extending an offer to Landon Blum, a wide receiver out of Woodbine, Iowa.

Blum caught up with GIA to discuss how his small hometown community in southwest Iowa has responded to his growing recruitment, getting to know his position coach Jon Budmayr, why the Hawkeyes look to be a force in his recruitment and more.