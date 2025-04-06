Filling Out the Iowa Roster: Positions of Need

Over the last week, the Iowa men's basketball roster has been filled with Drake transfers that have followed Ben McCollum to Iowa City. Along with retaining Cooper Koch, the Hawkeyes have officially signed the likes of Bennett Stirtz, Cam Manyawu, Kael Combs, Isaia Howard and Tavion Banks.

Though Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Champions posted an overall record of 31-4 and just one loss to high-major competition, turning those results into success at the Big Ten level won't come easily without more talent.

Given the current state of the roster, what other needs do McCollum and Iowa have to fill to build a successful team next season? Let's take a look.