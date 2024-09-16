Five Iowa Targets Debut on 2027 Rivals100

Jaxx DeJean walks onto the field at Kinnick for Iowa's matchup with Iowa State. (Photo by Eliot Clough)

On Monday, Rivals released its top 100 rankings for the class of 2027. Five Iowa targets in the recruiting class make the initial list as some of the top prospects in the country. Let's take a look at each prospect, their high school careers thus far and their offer lists.

The highest ranked player in the top 100 with an Iowa offer is Myson Johnson-Cook, an athlete that was the first recruit in the class to receive an offer from Iowa. He's the No. 24 prospect in the class. After moving from Decatur, Illinois, to Desoto, Texas, Johnson-Cook has held down running back duties for the Eagles. In three games this season, he's taken 18 carries for 227 yards and three scores. With offers from programs like Oregon, Georgia, Penn State, Texas A&M and others and very limited contact with the Hawkeyes since the offer, it looks unlikely that the 6'3", 203-pound prospect will end up in Iowa City.

One of the top quarterbacks in the Midwest and the country, Trae Taylor picked up his offer from Iowa this summer while out on the camp circuit. He comes in as the No. 33 prospect in the class, and the No. 4 pro-style quarterback. He received time as Carmel Catholic's starter as a freshman last season, and is now full time starter under center for the Corsairs in 2024. Through three games, Taylor has completed 53-of-81 passes for 735 yards and seven touchdowns.

Iowa wasn't the only camp he went to this summer, as Taylor received offers from programs like Ohio State, Michigan, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Miami (FL) and others while travelling the country in the summer months. As far as the possibility of him choosing to commit to Iowa, Taylor had this to say after picking up the offer from Tim Lester and Kirk Ferentz: "I'm just waiting for his upcoming season and the next season to see where the offense goes to."

The famed youngest DeJean brother, Jaxx ranks as the No. 56 recruit in the country in 2027. Listed as an athlete thanks to his 6'4", 210-pound frame and the fact that he plays wide receiver and defensive back at an elite level for OABCIG, DeJean's recruitment has largely been centered around the tight end position. Through the start of the season, DeJean has posted 17 catches for 190 yards and two scores, and he snagged one interception he returned for 33 yards and a score.

Thus far, DeJean has offers from Iowa, Kansas State and UAB, and it's safe to assume that offer list isn't longer yet due to his familial connection to Iowa City through older brother and current Philadelphia Eagle, Cooper. After picking up the offer from Iowa after attending the Hawkeyes' prospect camp in June, DeJean said receiving it was special. "I've always been a Hawkeye fan, and that definitely helps their case," he said. "I've watched a bunch of games. It's cool to see the development there and what Coop has done."

Luke Brewer, a 6'5", 220-pound tight end that I saw play in-person last weekend, comes in as a four-star prospect that ranks 58th nationally. A ferocious blocker for Norwalk, Brewer's size, strength and ability to pave the way for ball-carriers behind him is enough to make him a prospect to watch. His fluidity and soft hands as a pass-catcher take him to the next level. He has posted 15 catches for 135 yards to start 2024.

For now, his offer list includes Georgia, Tennessee, Iowa State, Miami (FL), Kansas State and others. At the end of the day, he's looking for a strong connection to whatever program he chooses. "It's about how interested and invested they are," Brewer told me last Friday. "Can I come and sit in tight end meetings? Some schools have had me and said I could stay and go to practice as much as I want. ... I want to see how much they want me to get involved."