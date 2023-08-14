Iowa wrapped up a 3-0 record on its European tour with a 106-79 win over the Barcelona All-Stars on Monday afternoon -- but the game wasn't quite as easy as the final score might suggest. The Hawkeyes fell behind early and trailed 32-24 after the first quarter thanks to some hot shooting from outside by the Barcelona All-Stars and a bit of foul trouble. Iowa closed the gap in the second quarter, but still trailed 56-52 at the half. The second half was all Hawkeyes, all the time. In the decisive third quarter, Iowa took firm control of the game, using a 10-2 run at the start of the quarter to take the lead. Iowa outscored the All-Stars 28-11 overall in the third quarter to take an 80-67 lead into the final period. The fourth quarter was more of the same, with Iowa outscoring the All-Stars 26-12 to finish up a blowout victory. A box score for Iowa is available here. What can we take away from Iowa's win over the All-Stars -- and the European tour as a whole?

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZ+RLfCdn44g8J2QkvCdkLDwnZCe8J2QnvCdkKkg4pyFPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBNZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBJb3dhSG9vcHMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YUhvb3BzL3N0YXR1 cy8xNjkxMTkxMjAyNDg4NDYzMzYyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1 Z3VzdCAxNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

BALANCED SCORING LEADS THE WAY AGAIN

Yet again the scoring load was split across several different players for the Hawkeyes -- seven different Iowa players finished in double-figures, led by Ben Krikke, Payton Sandfort, and Dasonte Bowen with 16 points each. Josh Dix and Tony Perkins each chipped in with 14 points, while Brock Harding added 12 points and Owen Freeman had 11 points. Part of that scoring balance is the nature of these European exhibition games -- the goal is to get as many players involved as possible and rotate minutes among 10-12 guys. That rotation will shrink a bit when Iowa starts playing meaningful games this winter. But it also feels like this could be a team where 3-4 guys average 13-15 ppg than one with an alpha dog scorer averaging 20+ ppg. Iowa has had that "alpha dog"-archetype lead scorer for each of the last four seasons -- Luka Garza in 2019-20 and 2020-21, Keegan Murray in 2021-22, and Kris Murray last season. Right now it doesn't seem like this roster has a player like that; it seems more likely that fans will see a combination of Krikke, Sandfort, Perkins, and Patrick McCaffery scoring in double figures each night. A truly balanced scoring attack could make Iowa's (perennial top-five) offense even harder to defend.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaW4gTm8uIDMgQWJyb2FkIPCfmKQgPGJyPjxicj7wn5ej77iPIEhl YWQgQ29hY2ggRnJhbiBNY0NhZmZlcnkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IPCfh6rwn4e4IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9QVVhyNG56YVFNIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUFVY cjRuemFRTTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIE1lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFs bCAoQElvd2FIb29wcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9J b3dhSG9vcHMvc3RhdHVzLzE2OTExNzU2OTA2MTQyNTE1MjA/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDE0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

THE CONSISTENCY OF BEN KRIKKE

The transfer portal addition of Ben Krikke from Valparaiso already feels like a pivotal move for Iowa for the 2023-24 season. Krikke's combination of experience and versatility looks invaluable for a team in need of both in the post after the departures of Kris Murray and Filip Rebraca. This game wasn't Krikke's finest shooting effort -- his team-high 16 points came on just 7/17 shooting, including 6/15 on 2-point tries. But Krikke's 9 points in the third quarter were key to Iowa taking control of the game and he had a very positive impact on the game in non-scoring ways as well, hauling in 8 rebounds and dishing out 5 assists. Krikke's ability to impact a game even if his shots aren't falling should be a big positive for Iowa this winter.

JOSH DIX & DASONTE BOWEN: READY FOR A LEAP?

Two players who look poised to make a leap in 2023-24 are sophomores Josh Dix and Dasonte Bowen. Dix averaged 11 ppg on this European tour and shot 7/13 from 3-point range. The threat he can provide from deep will be one of the keys to Iowa's fortunes this season. He made 40% of his 3-point tries last season, albeit on just 35 attempts; he's going to get a lot more attempts this season and if he's still able to convert at a good clip, Iowa's offense will be even more threatening. Dix's passing caught my eye more than his scoring in Europe, though -- he led the team with 16 assists in three games, an average of 5.3 assists per game. Connor McCaffery was Iowa's top assist man last season (3.7 per game), so there's a need for someone to fill that passing void -- Dix looks like he might be able to be a big help on that front. Dasonte Bowen, Iowa's other freshman guard, also looks ready to take on a bigger role in 23-24. He averaged 12.3 ppg on the European tour on 12/22 shooting from the floor. Bowen may not crack the starting lineup this season, but he could provide some juice for Iowa's second unit.

PAYTON & PERK: THE RELIABLE OPTIONS

Payton Sandfort was Iowa's leading scorer on the European tour, averaging 19 ppg while shooting 12/27 (44%) from 3-point range. Tony Perkins wasn't too far behind him, averaging 16.3 ppg during the tour. Perkins did more of his damage near the rim or at the free throw line (11/13), though he did also finish 4/6 from deep. Sandfort was also unexpectedly great on the boards, averaging 11 rebounds per game. Along with Krikke and Patrick McCaffery, Sandfort and Perkins figure to be the core of Iowa's attack this season. Last season both guys flashed a lot of potential with some big games -- but they also had several very quiet games. Perkins finished with under 10 points in nine games, while Sandfort suffered through a horrendous shooting slump from deep in the first half of the season (15/70, or 21%). Iowa will need more consistency out of Sandfort and Perkins in 23-24 than last season. But if they're able to reduce their number of quiet games, Iowa's multi-headed offensive attack should be a nightmare to slow down.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCL8J2QqPCdkKjwnZCkIPCdkKjwnZCu8J2QrSDwnZCb8J2QnvCd kKXwnZCo8J2QsCE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL19Pd2Vu RnJlZW1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AX093ZW5GcmVlbWFuPC9h PiB3aXRoIHRoZSBwdXQtYmFjayBzbGFtITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiDwn4eq8J+HuCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcEpJclR0SUJtcSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BK SXJUdElCbXE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBNZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJh bGwgKEBJb3dhSG9vcHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v SW93YUhvb3BzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjkxMTg3MTk3MjY3ODczNzk2P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

FRESHMEN INCOMING