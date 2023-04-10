Krikke, listed at 6'9", 235 lb, is a Canadian-born F/C who has led the Beacons in scoring for the last three years, including a MVC-best 19.4 points per game last season. As a graduate transfer, Krikke has one year of eligibility remaining.

Big men were high on the priority list for Iowa entering the offseason, and on Monday the Hawkeyes landed a key target -- Valparaiso 's Ben Krikke .

In addition to his 19.4 ppg last season, Krikke also posted career-best numbers in rebounding (5.9 per game) and assists (2.1 per game). Those numbers earned Krikke first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors, the third consecutive season he's earned All-MVC honors (he was also named to the third team in 2020-21 and 2021-22).

Valparaiso used Krikke heavily last season (25.9% of possessions), but he was able to improve his efficiency numbers as well. Krikke shot 59.1% on 2-point attempts, part of an 56.6% effective field goal percentage.

He's also a very good free throw shooter, making 79.7% free throws last season (on 143 attempts), which was in line with a career average around 80% as well. That's a very positive sign for an Iowa offense that relies on getting to the free throw line often.

Offensively, Krikke is a high IQ player and a very good scorer. He's strong in transition and does a lot of his damage around the basket and in the paint. He relies on good positioning in the paint to score a lot of his buckets, though he's also a very capable pick-and-roll player.

He's not likely to stretch the floor too much -- he was just 16/59 (27%) from 3-point range last season, in line with his career average of 27% from deep. Krikke also is not a great rebounder for his size, nor is he the strongest interior defender. Those are areas where Iowa will no doubt look to help him improve this offseason.