Ahron Ulis, Josh Ogundele to Transfer
Juniors Ahron Ulis and Josh Ogundele have informed Iowa that they will be entering the transfer portal this season, according to a release from the University on Wednesday afternoon.
“We are all appreciative of Ahron and Josh’s contributions to our program the past three years,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “Both were good teammates on three NCAA Tournament teams and helped us win a Big Ten championship. Both Ahron and Josh have bright futures. My staff and I will assist both players during this transition.”
Ulis, a 6'3" guard from Chicago, Illinois, started 27 games this season and averaged 6.1 points, 2.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 32 games.
“I want to thank the Iowa coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play college basketball at this level and become a Big Ten champion,” said Ulis in a statement. “I also would like to thank my teammates and fans for embracing and supporting me over the past three years. I have built lifelong relationships and brotherhoods during my time as a Hawkeye. With that being said, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and begin my next journey as a student-athlete.”
Ogundele had entered the transfer portal after the 2021-22 season, but returned to the program this year for his junior year of eligibility. He scored 21 points in limited action across 11 games.
“Being a part of three NCAA Tournament teams and winning a Big Ten championship with my teammates is something that I am extremely thankful for and will forever cherish,” Ogundele said in a statement. “Thank you to my teammates, coaching staff and fans for embracing me over the past three years. At this time, I believe it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal as I continue to chase my dreams.”
SCHOLARSHIP IMPACT
Both Ulis and Ogundele played three seasons at Iowa, including the "free" 2020-21 season, so while both are seniors, neither should have difficulty receiving an extra season if they choose to apply for one.
With their departures, Iowa currently finds itself with 11 of its 13 scholarships spoken for:
|FRESHMAN
|SOPHOMORE
|JUNIOR
|SENIOR
That 11 is still subject to change; there are still pending decisions to be made by other Iowa players, most notably Kris Murray, who is expected to follow brother Keegan into the NBA but who has not announced his departure from the program.
Likewise, Belmont center Even Brauns is expected to join the Iowa program, but no announcement has been made about what his scholarship status will be.
With more scholarships now available, Iowa can be even more active as a suitor in the transfer portal. Read more about Iowa's current transfer targets, including an All-Southland big man from Wofford.