Juniors Ahron Ulis and Josh Ogundele have informed Iowa that they will be entering the transfer portal this season, according to a release from the University on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are all appreciative of Ahron and Josh’s contributions to our program the past three years,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “Both were good teammates on three NCAA Tournament teams and helped us win a Big Ten championship. Both Ahron and Josh have bright futures. My staff and I will assist both players during this transition.”

Ulis, a 6'3" guard from Chicago, Illinois, started 27 games this season and averaged 6.1 points, 2.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 32 games.

“I want to thank the Iowa coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play college basketball at this level and become a Big Ten champion,” said Ulis in a statement. “I also would like to thank my teammates and fans for embracing and supporting me over the past three years. I have built lifelong relationships and brotherhoods during my time as a Hawkeye. With that being said, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and begin my next journey as a student-athlete.”