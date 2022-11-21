In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Defensive back Zach Lutmer led Central Lyon/George-Little Rock to a 10-6 win over Williamsburg in the Class 2A state championship game on Friday, finishing the day with 140 yards rushing, 85 yards passing, and one touchdown on offense and four tackles on defense. On the season, Lutmer finishes with 1,357 yards passing, 1,562 yards rushing, and 38 touchdowns on offense and 45 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three interceptions on defense for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (13-0). See Lutmer's touchdown pass on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor led the way upfront as Southeast Polk racked up 690 total yards including 432 on the ground in their 49-14 win over West Des Moines Valley in the Class 5A state championship game on Friday. Southeast Polk finishes the season at 12-1 with back to back state titles. Offensive lineman Trevor Lauck paved the way for Roncalli's offense as they rushed for over 200 yards on Friday, but it was not quite enough in a 24-21 state semifinals loss to East Central. Roncalli finishes the season with a 12-2 record. Defensive lineman Chase Brackney and his Cherry Creek defense held Thunder Ridge to just 63 yards of total offense in a dominant 42-7 playoff win on Friday. Going into the game, Brackney had 57 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and six sacks for Cherry Creek (10-2) who will face Pine Creek in the Class 5A state semifinals on Saturday. Linebacker Aidan Hall had 26 yards rushing, 12 yards receiving, and one touchdown on offense and four tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup on defense as Harlan beat Mount Vernon 30-23 in the Class 3A state championship game on Friday. Hall finishes the season with 810 yards rushing, 837 yards receiving, and 31 touchdowns on offense, 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown on defense, and two touchdowns on special teams for Harlan (12-1) who won its second straight state title in 3A. See Hall's touchdown run on Friday in the video below.

Defensive end Kenny Merrieweather had one tackle in Detroit King's 52-17 win over Mason in the state semifinals on Saturday. Through 12 games, Merrieweather has 41 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks for King (9-3) who will face Muskegon in the Division 3 state championship game on Saturday. Class of 2024 linebacker Derek Weisskopf led Williamsburg with 10.5 tackles and one tackle for loss in their 10-6 loss to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in the Class 2A state championship game on Friday. Weisskopf finishes the season with 60 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and six interceptions on defense and 37 catches for 628 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense for Williamsburg (12-1). Running back Kamari Moulton had 12 carries for 49 yards in Cardinal Gibbons' 43-27 playoff win over Calvary Christian Academy on Friday. Through 12 games, Moulton has 118 carries for 648 yards and six touchdowns along with nine catches for 53 yards for Cardinal Gibbons (11-1) who will face American Heritage this week in the third round of the Class 2M state playoffs. Wide receiver Jarriett Buie had four catches for 89 yards in Tampa Jesuit's 45-10 playoff win over Gaither on Friday. Through 12 games, Buie has 42 catches for 678 yards and six touchdowns plus 197 return yards on special teams for Tampa Jesuit (8-4) who hosts Largo in the third round of the Class 3M state playoffs this week. See highlights from Buie's game on Friday in the video below.

Offensive lineman Kade Pieper plays this Tuesday as Norfolk Catholic (12-0) will face Cedar Catholic in the Class C2 state championship game on November 22. Junior college defensive tackle Anterio Thompson has 26 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and six sacks this season for Iowa Western (8-2) who is currently waiting to find out their postseason plans.

Season Ending Stats Defensive back Kahlil Tate finished the season with 67 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception for Kenwood (8-4). Wide receiver Alex Mota finished the season with 123 yards passing, 742 yards rushing, 230 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns on offense and 37.5 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two interceptions on defense for Marion (5-4). Linebacker Ben Kueter finished the season with 93.5 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks on defense and 510 yards rushing, 250 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns on offense for City High (6-4). Tight end Zach Ortwerth battled through injuries this season and finished with 11 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns on offense and 13 tackles and two sacks on defense for SLUH (3-7). Tight end Jalyn Thompson, a preferred walk-on commit for the Hawkeyes, finished the season with 22 catches for 305 yards for Dowling (10-2).

Quarterback Marco Lainez finished the season 97/125 passing (77.6%) for 2,182 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions and had 573 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground for Hun (9-0). See highlights from Lainez's senior year in the video below.

Offensive lineman Leighton Jones led the way upfront for a balanced Brownsburg team that averaged 450.1 yards and 37.8 points per game this season on their way to a 10-2 record. See highlights from Jones' senior year in the video below.

Offensive lineman Cannon Leonard led the way for an Iroquois West offense that averaged over 230 yards on the ground per game this season. Defensively, Leonard had 43 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery for Iroquois West (7-3). See highlights from Leonard's senior year in the video below.

Defensive back John Nestor finished the season with 56 tackles, eight pass breakups, and four interceptions for Chicago Marist (7-4). See highlights from Nestor's senior year in the video below.

Defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson finished the season with 32.5 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks for Norwalk (5-4). See highlights from Borcherding-Johnson's senior year in the video below.

Defensive back Watts McBride, a preferred walk-on commit for the Hawkeyes, finished the season with 55 tackles and 6.5 TFL on defense and 596 yards rushing, 163 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns on offense for Cedar Rapids Washington (5-5). See highlights from McBride's senior year in the video below.

Class of 2024 linebacker commit Cam Buffington finished the season with 95.5 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, and three pick sixes on defense along with 1,484 yards rushing, 264 yards receiving, and 31 touchdowns on offense for Winfield-Mt. Union (6-4). See highlights from Buffington's junior year in the video below.

Class of 2024 linebacker Preston Ries finished the season with 2,543 yards passing, 1,421 yards rushing, and 41 touchdowns on offense and 65 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and one interception on defense for Monticello (7-3). See highlights from Ries' junior year in the video below.

Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox led the way upfront for an East Buchanan offense that had a trio of 1,000 yard rushers this season. Defensively, Fox finished the season with 57 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and nine sacks for East Buchanan (9-2). See highlights from Fox's junior year in the video below.



Class of 2024 quarterback James Resar finished the season 127/211 (60.2%) for 1,992 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions along with 496 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on the ground for Bishop Kenny (8-3). See highlights from Resar's junior year in the video below.