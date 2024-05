Just three days ago, Iowa landed its seventh commit in the 2025 recruiting class, as Drew MacPherson, a 2025 ATH out of Loyola Academy in Chicago, made his decision to commit to the Hawkeyes.

With MacPherson and others locked in, the Iowa staff is still working to land the rest of the 2025 class. So, with official visits right around the corner and spots in the class quickly getting filled up, who could be next to pick the Hawkeyes?